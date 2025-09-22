OMG! Yes Has The Most Tempting Offer For The New iPhone 17 Lineup Right Now

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking at the iPhone 17? Well, you’re in luck because Yes is rolling out the most tempting deals yet for the brand-new iPhone 17 lineup.

Whether you like things on a simple monthly plan or want to take full ownership from day one, Yes gives you the flexibility to enjoy your new iPhone your way with the Yes Infinite+ Plan and Yes Infinite Cashback.

Split & Save: Yes Infinite+ Plan

The Yes Infinite+ plan is like a subscription that bundles your iPhone and your postpaid service into a single, easy-to-manage package.

Instead of paying the full price upfront, you can spread your payments over 24 or 36 months with zero interest. Zero down payments. Zero drama.

And because it’s Infinite+, you’re not just getting the phone, you’re getting the works:

Uncapped 5G and 4G data and speed for streaming, scrolling, or gaming without slowing down.

Unlimited calls to all networks, so your friends and family can enjoy the plan too.

Free 5G roaming in Singapore, perfect for trips across the Causeway.

So whether you’re adulting on a budget, an Android fan ready to switch, or a tech junkie who needs the latest gadget yesterday, Yes lets you start enjoying your iPhone 17 now and pay for it comfortably later.

Own It, Get Rewarded: Yes Infinite Cashback

If you prefer to own your iPhone outright from day one, without a contract and no strings attached, the Infinite Cashback plan is your jam.

The way it works is simple. You just pay for the phone’s full RRP (recommended retail price) upfront, and Yes gives you monthly cashback while you stay on their network for up to 35 months.

So if you grab the iPhone 17 Pro Max for RM9,999, Yes will give you RM101 back every month. Do the math, and it’s like you’re really only paying around RM6,464 for the phone. Not bad kan?

And with Yes, you’re totally free to come and go as you please. No strings, no penalties. But honestly, you’ll probably want to stay.

The cashback goes straight into your MyYes app wallet and is usable to pay off your postpaid bills, buy data add-ons, or even transfer to your bank account.

Which One Should You Pick?

Pick Infinite+ if you want to spread out your payments and start using your iPhone 17 right away. Super easy. Super flexible.

Go Infinite Cashback if you prefer flexibility – buy without contract and get monthly cashback that rewards you the longer you stay

Either way, Yes is making it easy and extra rewarding to get your hands on the new iPhone 17.

T&Cs apply, of course, but with Yes offering the best deals in town, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on the iPhone 17 lineup and start enjoying it your way!

Oh and BTW, Yes dropped the iPhone 17 on 19 September. Head HERE for more deets.

