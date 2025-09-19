To Clean Or Not To Clean? Cleaning Up After Ourselves In Restaurants Remains A Contentious Topic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The question of clearing your own table at restaurants continues to divide opinion. We can see people leaving behind their mess in small restaurants and even in larger franchises like Zus Coffee, Ikea, Starbucks, and McDonald’s.

The debate resurfaced on Threads after user Alif (@alifnzam_) believes people should use common sense and at least tidy up the table if they’re too lazy to throw the items into a rubbish bin.

Screenshot from @alifnzam_/Threads

Some supported Alif’s stance and agreed it doesn’t take much to help tidy up the table so it’s easier for staff to clear and clean the table. They added it’s also good manners to push in the chairs before leaving the premises.

In short, it’s a matter of showing civility, being courteous, and showing consideration for others. It’s also a matter of shared responsibility in maintaining a clean and pleasant public space for all.

However, others believe they shouldn’t have to do it because it’s the cleaner’s job. They said by not cleaning up after themselves, they are making the cleaner’s job ‘’interesting.’’

Meanwhile, some said they find no good reason to clean if they’re charged an exorbitant service tax. They felt the service tax justifiably paid for the staff to do all the cleaning.

Another person shared that they will judge whether the staff treated them well first. He said he would help tidy up if the staff was friendly and kind, but would leave the mess behind if the staff were rude.

Based on these responses, which camp do you fall under? Do you clean up after yourselves because it’s the right thing to do or do you feel cleaning up is beneath you?

