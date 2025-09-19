September Weekend Vibes: KL PodFest, Matchmaking On The Padel Court & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are some huge events taking place like KL PodFest 2025 and the Highland Games.

What if you’re still feeling that Malaysia Day buzz? Keep the vibes going at Pasar Kita, the RASA Merdeka exhibition, or the Celebrate Malaysia event at Taman Tugu.

If you’re lucky, you might just find your match on the padel court too!

Instead of staying in for too long, here are a few ideas to pack your weekend with fun.

‘RASA’ Merdeka! | Until Sept 2025 | Ruang Teduh Gallery, Exchange 106 | 10am onwards | Free public event

‘RASA’ Merdeka! is an exhibition celebrating Malaysian art and independence in the newly opened art gallery at Exchange 106. Guests can browse and take in the different artworks. If they feel like it, they can even purchase the artworks and bring it home.

Ruang Teduh Gallery can be accessed from Level 1 of The Exchange TRX. The corridor to Exchange 106 from the mall is situated between 8oz Coffee and Pedro (the Apple Store side of the mall). Take the escalators up on the left and the gallery is on your left.

KL PodFest 2025 | 19-21 Sept | The Campus Ampang | 8am onwards | Ticketed event

KL PodFest 2025 is three days of live shows, creator meetups, industry insights, and good vibes at The Campus Ampang. This is a chance to learn and connect from the best, or fangirl over your favourite podcast. Tickets are available on the official website here.

Pasar Kita | 19-21 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Hari Malaysia celebration continues in Pasar Kita, featuring interesting vendors, live performances, and activities for all. One thing for sure, it’ll transport you back to memory lane.

Celebrate Malaysia! | 20 Sept | Taman Tugu Nursery | 8am-1pm | Free public event

Taman Tugu is holding a Celebrate Malaysia event with many activities in store for the whole family. Main highlights include Malay Traditional Dance, dikir barat, guzheng and sape performances, and Mah Meri Traditional Dance. Of course, there are Malaysian foods and drinks that are not to be missed! Find out more about the celebration at Friends of Taman Tugu’s Instagram page.

The Highland Games | 20 Sept | Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort | 7am onwards

The Highland Games are back in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort. Guests get to experience and celebrate the unique Scottish culture, featuring games like caber toss, rugby, tug-of-war, boot toss, barrel race, and more. There’s a pipe band performance as well.

The Match Point Series | 20 Sept | ASCARO Padel, 1U | 6pm onwards | RM200/pax

The Match Point Series combines the elements of speed dating/matchmaking with the love for padel. The fees include a padel session, shared coaching, dinner, and dessert. It’s open to all backgrounds, orientations, newbies to padel sport, and even the amateurs and pro padel players. If you’re up for it, the registration form is available here.

Miniature Painting Workshop | 20-21 Sept | Here Be Dragons | 11am-4pm | RM140

Since it’s Almost Hobbit Day, Here Be Dragons is holding a fun workshop painting Pawpin & Merrypurr figurines (after the famed duo Merry & Pippin in LOTR). The cosy beginner-friendly workshop is led by TheWill_ToPaint, featuring the official Lord of the Cats minis by Apache Studio. If you’re interested, remember to book your spot here.

ASD by Chong Yan Chuah | 20 Sept-20 Oct 2025 | REXKL | 10am-10pm

ASD (Algorithmic Societal Disorder) is an immersive digital installation by Malaysian artist Chong Yan Chuah. Premiering in KL for the first time, the exhibition transforms RXP into a spatial, audiovisual environment designed for deep sensory and conceptual engagement. ASD explores the disintegration of identity in the age of algorithmic systems, platform capitalism, and digital memory. Visitors are invited to enter and re-enter the loop at any time.

Unwritten | 21 Sept | KoepiiLoft X SYLK, Selangor | 7pm | RM60

Join singer Phraveen Arikiah as he candidly shares 10 years worth of his stories and life in the arts with song, chats, and more. Wild tunes are provided by Zhi Wei on keys. Grab your tickets from CloudJoi here.

