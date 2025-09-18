Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run 2025 Drew Over 4,500 Runners & Raised RM400k For Education

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia successfully hosted the third edition of its Ceria Charity Run 2025 (CCR’25) at Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong, bringing together over 4,500 runners and more than 120 brand partners in support of education.

The event raised RM400,000 for the Lotus’s – PINTAR SMART Up School Programme, marking another milestone in Lotus’s ongoing commitment to empower under-resourced communities through education.

Launched in 2023, Lotus’s “Jom Lari, Kutip & Kongsi Ceria” run concept has grown into a much-anticipated annual movement, attracting Malaysians and non-Malaysians of all ages.

The funds will channel directly into sustainable education programmes that enhance academic performance, foster personal growth, and improve access to learning resources in underserved schools nationwide.

Through initiatives such as the SMART Shopper Plus workshop, which teaches money management, financial literacy, and positive shopping habits, Lotus’s and PINTAR are already making a meaningful impact on thousands of students.

Looking ahead, both organisations aspire to reach 50,000 students across Malaysia in the coming years.

CCR’25 offered three race categories: 15KM, 10KM, and 5KM.

Along the course, runners received Lotus’s reusable bags filled with goodies, including Lotus’s Tom Yum instant noodles, Lotus’s Caramel Latte sachets, Nax Nax biscuits, and Coca-Cola’s Fuze Tea.

At the finish line, every participant was rewarded with a CCR’25 medal and a bounty of branded treats worth up to RM350.

Lotus’s Malaysia CEO, Saksit Panurach, said that the Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run has grown into more than just a community event.

With the unwavering support of our brand partners, it has become a meaningful movement that combines health, unity, and purpose – giving back to education programmes that will shape our youth beyond the classroom. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their generosity and to everyone who made this success possible. Lotus’s Malaysia CEO Saksit Panurach.

Beyond the run, participants and the community enjoyed a lively Race Village, featuring over 40 product sampling booths, fun activities, and food trucks.

Brands such as Nescafe, Milo, Nestum, Koko Krunch, Enercal, Omega, Nestle Ice Cream, Jacobs, Chips More, Oreo, Tiger, Dugro, Aptamil, Ahmad Tea, Farm Fresh, Yeos, Gillette, Schick, Happy, Mi Sedaap, Chagee, and Horlicks, alongside local F&B businesses, entertained and delighted visitors.

Popular mascots, including Lotus’s LoLo the polar bear, Mondelez’s Cookie Guy, Tiggo, Coca-Cola’s Cola Bear, and Breeze’s mascot, added cheer to the family-friendly atmosphere.

The event wrapped up with a lucky draw and mock cheque presentation to PINTAR Foundation.

A total of 197 prizes were given away, including the grand prize of a SHARP 75-inch 4K UHD Google TV and a Zero ZT-Velox Treadmill.

