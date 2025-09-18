Keranamu Malaysia: The Malaysians Behind The Superapp

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Malaysia Day, Grab celebrates the heartbeat of its journey: Malaysia, its people, and the homegrown talents who have shaped its success.

Inspired by the spirit of Keranamu Malaysia, Grab remains deeply rooted in its Malaysian heritage, driven by the collective values of unity, resilience, and innovation.

From its humble beginnings as MyTeksi, a startup born out of the simple yet profound desire to make transportation safer, Grab has grown into a regional powerhouse, transforming the way Malaysians live, commute, eat, and connect.

At the core of this story are the Malaysians who have poured their hearts and minds into building a platform that transforms lives.

These Grabbers are more than tech innovators; they are nation-builders, working tirelessly to uplift communities, empower individuals, and ensure Malaysia thrives in the digital age.

Here are their stories.

Suthen Thomas: Driving Innovation

It all started with a dream: to make transportation safer and more accessible for Malaysians.

Joining in the early days, Grab’s Chief Technology Officer, Suthen Thomas, helped make that dream come true.

Born in Kuala Lumpur and raised in Petaling Jaya, Suthen’s passion for computers, problem-solving and positive social impact led him to pursue a degree in Software Engineering at Multimedia University and later, a Master’s in Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School.

In 2011, he joined MyTeksi, a fledgling startup with a bold vision to change lives.

“The task was monumental,” Suthen recalls. “It wasn’t just about building an app; it was about solving real-world problems for Malaysians.”

From deciding programming languages to overhauling the codebase, the journey was filled with challenges, trial, and error, but always driven by the desire to create value and not use technology for its own sake.

Today, Grab’s tech team has grown to over 2,000 members, many of them Malaysians shaping innovations for the region.

“Grab is here to help unlock potential, by creating income opportunities for small businesses, supporting local talent, and bringing innovation closer to the everyday lives of Malaysians. We are also actively growing our team in Malaysia, where key regional services such as integrity, mobility, and deliveries are built.” Suthen shares.

As CTO, he is especially passionate about giving back through mentorship and learning.

He and other Grab leaders contribute to programmes nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, while initiatives like Grab’s G/AI Sprint help employees upskill for the future.

We don’t believe AI will replace humans. But we can substitute routine toil labor with AI and this frees up our employees for higher-value work to be directly creating customer value. Grab Chief Technology Officer Suthen Thomas.

For Suthen, the role is not just about solving technical challenges, it’s about impact.

“What motivates me is knowing that what we build improves livelihoods, creates convenience, and uplifts communities. That’s the gratification of being a technologist: building for your own people, while shaping the region’s future from here,” he shares

Yap Pei Shan Keeps Malaysians Safe Online

In a world where trust is the foundation of digital growth, cybersecurity is more critical than ever.

For Yap Pei Shan, Grab’s Acting Head of Cyber Security, protecting Malaysians online is not just a job; it’s a calling.

With a background in computer science and years of experience in tech consulting across Southeast Asia, Pei Shan found her passion in cybersecurity, a field she describes as dynamic, challenging, and deeply impactful.

“The landscape changes every day, and that keeps me on my toes. But what truly drives me is knowing that my work helps Malaysians use technology safely,” she explains.

One of her proudest achievements is to work alongside her team in creating a cybersecurity ecosystem powered by Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

“Our mission is simple yet crucial: To protect Grab from cyber threats and build trust with our users. Every ride, every payment, every transaction; we aim to safeguard them so that people can use our Grab application safely and securely.” she shares.

Grab’s cybersecurity monitoring and detection system plays a key role here, identifying suspicious activities, allowing us to detect and prevent cyber attacks earlier.

Additionally, the team aims to leverage on predictive AI models to help anticipate and mitigate risks, ensuring a safer digital environment for all users.

For Pei Shan, this work is deeply personal. “I grew up here, and now I get to contribute to something bigger than myself. Whether it’s someone taking a ride, paying with GrabPay, or earning a living through our platform, my work ensures those experiences are safe and secure. That’s my way of giving back to Malaysia,” she says with pride.

Naomi Sundrasaykarum Embeds Safety into Grab’s DNA

Safety has always been at the heart of Grab’s mission, and for Naomi Sundrasaykarum, Grab’s Head of Platform Safety, it’s a deeply personal responsibility.

Naomi, a former Safety and Health personnel in the oil and gas industry, says the priority is always the same: keeping everyone safe, even as the industry she works in changes.

“I hold this role close to my heart because I genuinely care for each and every individual on our platform, and I always imagine, what if it were my own loved ones. Every decision I make, every measure we implement, is guided by the belief that safety is a shared responsibility. It’s not just about technology; it’s about trust, compassion, and the commitment to protect everyone who relies on Grab,” she says.

One of Naomi’s proudest contributions is being part of the rollout for AudioProtect, an AI-powered safety feature that brings peace of mind to every ride.

“Driver-partners are the backbone of our service, and they deserve to feel safe while working, just as passengers deserve to feel safe while travelling. AudioProtect is our way of ensuring that safety is never compromised for everyone involved,” she shares.

Nurmalina Zainal Abidin Maps Malaysia for the Future

Maps are the unsung heroes of Grab’s operations, and Nurmalina Zainal Abidin, Senior Map Operations Manager, is the visionary behind their evolution.

“Eight years ago, maps were incomplete and outdated. Today, we’ve built maps that reflect the realities of Malaysia’s roads and communities,” she explains.

Collaborating closely with driver-partners and leveraging IoT technology, Nurmalina’s work has tackled challenges ranging from road closures to dynamic delivery needs.

Once driver-partners input information into GrabMaps, Grab leverages AI to analyse and interpret it, turning it into clear, actionable guidance.

This feedback helps continuously improve navigation, making routes more accurate and guidance more seamless.

For Nurmalina, mapping is more than just a technical task; it’s a mission to connect Malaysians.

“Keranamu Malaysia means ensuring our innovations truly serve the people. Whether it’s simplifying maps for drivers, improving accessibility for passengers, or supporting future government initiatives, my work is guided by the belief that technology should bring us closer,” she shares.

For these Grabbers, Keranamu Malaysia isn’t just a theme; it’s a mission. Whether it’s enabling safe rides, improving map operations, or ensuring cybersecurity, their work is driven by a shared commitment to empowering Malaysians.

Beyond technology, they are shaping the future by nurturing local talent and creating opportunities for Malaysians to thrive in a global tech company.

Grab’s journey from MyTeksi to a superapp serving millions is a testament to the resilience, unity, and innovation of its Malaysian roots.

As the nation celebrates Malaysia Day, Grab honours the spirit of Keranamu Malaysia, building a connected, inclusive, and future-ready Malaysia, one innovation at a time.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.