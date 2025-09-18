Keeping Cool: Check Out JisuLife’s First Roadshow In Malaysia At Pavilion KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

JisuLife, the world’s No. 1 portable fan brand, launches its first roadshow in Malaysia at Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The roadshow, happening until 21 September, features the brand’s signature range of products, including the new Ultra2 and the ButterBear Special Edition Handheld FanPro1.

The roadshow marks JisuLife’s strategic expansion into Malaysia. With its ‘’Feel Good’’ philosophy, JisuLife transforms cooling into a lifestyle of comfort, confidence, and daily joy.

All the JisuLife products at the roadshow.

More about the Handheld Fan Ultra2

JisuLife’s Handheld Fan Ultra2 has three features: It’s a powerful portable fan, a powerbank, and also a handy flashlight.

Some notable highlights:

It has up to 26 hours of battery life (9000mAh).

It has a 18W fast-charging input.

There’s 100 adjustable wind speed levels help you beat the heat effortlessly.

Backed by 670+ patents and four iFDesign Awards, JisuLife continues to lead in engineering solutions that deliver performance, convenience, and sleek design in one.

Handheld Fan Ultra2 is also a powerbank and a flashlight.

What’s there to see or do at the roadshow?

The roadshow is split into several sections, including three stations: Wall of Breeze, Breeze in Style, and Feel the Speed. Guests who complete the three stations stand to win a prize and DIY a free bead charm.

At the Wall of Breeze, guests get to leave words of positivity around ButterBear’s home and take pictures with the large ButterBear fan.

The second station Breeze in Style is where guests get to pose with the Handheld Fan Life9 in the new chrome finish.

The third and final station Feel the Speed is a fun one, where guests get to experience the power of JisuLife’s handheld fans by racing their tiny toy cars with a strong gust of cool air.

Guests familiarising themselves with JisuLife’s range of handheld fans. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Discounts! Wall of Breeze

Following the prize collection and the creation of the bead charm, additional unique activities are available for your enjoyment.

On 20 September, Azfar Heri will be gracing the roadshow from 7pm to 9pm while Gen1es’ Elyn Leong will do the same on 21 September from 5pm to 6pm.

JisuLife’s products are also on discount at the roadshow so if you’ve been eyeing for a handheld or outdoor fan, now is the best time to get your hands on them!

