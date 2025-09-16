American Craft Beer Is About To Take Over KL – And You Need To Be There

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The American Brewers Association (BA) is rolling into Kuala Lumpur this September, and they’re bringing the good stuff with them.

After stirring up craft beer scenes in Singapore and Thailand, these guys are ready to show Malaysia what real American brewing is all about.

They’ve lined up three events that’ll make any beer lover’s month.

Mark your calendars: Wednesday (17 September) and Thursday (18 September) at House of Hops in Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya, starting at 6 PM.

Each night features 9 different American craft beers – we’re talking hop-heavy IPAs, fruity experimental brews, and everything in between.

They’re bringing in local craft beer geeks, food bloggers, influencers, and F&B importers. Translation: this is where the cool kids will be.

From Bangkok to KL: The Craft Beer Trail

BA has been making waves across Southeast Asia through its Export Development Program.

They’ve already hit Bangkok’s Pub Bar Asia and Singapore’s Brewnanza, and judging by the buzz they’ve created, Malaysia’s about to get schooled in what makes American craft beer special.

Beer Asia, a comprehensive resource for craft beer enthusiasts providing guides, news, and interviews across Asian cities, serves as BA’s regional partner and has been orchestrating these craft beer takeovers across Southeast Asia and Taiwan throughout 2025.

If the excitement in neighbouring countries is any indication, you don’t want to sit this one out.

Get Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

Pre-sale ended on 14 September, but you can still grab tickets at the door for RM119.

With limited spots available, showing up early is your best bet.

Missing the House of Hops action?

BA is teaming up with Kura’s Krafts for a micro-festival at Plaza Batai on Saturday (20 September).

Please note: These events are open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

