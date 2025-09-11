Luckin Coffee X Fiziwoo’s First Concept Store Celebrates Malaysian Heritage Through Coffee & Fashion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with the patriotic month, Luckin Coffee, the leading lifestyle coffee brand, announced its first fashion collaboration in Malaysia with renowned local couture house, FIZIWOO.

The Luckin Coffee x Fiziwoo Concept Store at Pavilion Damansara Heights is now open and follows the theme of ‘’Rasa Merdeka, Gaya Malaysia.’’

The aim is to transform the everyday coffee experience by weaving Batik artistry into contemporary coffee culture, enabling Malaysians to enjoy a unique coffee experience while celebrating heritage in hand.

The Luckin Coffee x Fiziwoo Concept Store at Pavilion Damansara Heights celebrates coffee, culture, and fashion.

Exterior of Luckin Coffee.

Dr Jeff Lim Chee Lip, CEO of Luckin Coffee Malaysia, shared the vision is to create a space where people can exchange ideas, connect, and feel proud of Malaysian stories and culture.

This bold collaboration with Fiziwoo marks a pivotal moment for Luckin Coffee in Malaysia. At Luckin Coffee, we are committed to creating “Lucky Moments” and inspiring everyday life through the artistry of coffee. As a brand proudly operated by Malaysians, we share the same vision as Fiziwoo, which is to celebrate national pride through symbolic and creative expression. This partnership is a tribute to the timeless beauty of heritage, reimagined through coffee and offers a shared space where culture, connection, and community come together. Dr. Jeff Lim Chee Lip, CEO of Luckin Coffee Malaysia

From left to right: Izree Kai Haffiz, Managing Director of Fiziwoo; Dr Jeff Lim Chee Lip, CEO of Luckin Coffee Malaysia; Dato Eddie Ong Choo Meng, Group CEO of Hextar Group, and Mohd Hafizi Radzi Woo, Creative Director & Founder of Fiziwoo.

Full Circle Moment For Fiziwoo

Luckin Coffee collaborated with Fiziwoo over shared core values to preserve Malaysian heritage with fashion.

To achieve this vision and mission, Fiziwoo customised a unique design inspired by Luckin Coffee’s iconic elements, the coffee bean and the deer, and elevated it with delicate bead and crystal embroidery.

These elements are reinterpreted into handcrafted bespoke couture pieces through the tambour beadwork technique. The collection pays tribute to Malaysia’s three traditional attires reimagined with modern elegance: Baju Kebaya, Saree, and Qi Pao.

Fiziwoo couture pieces featuring the tambour beadwork technique.

The partnership is also a full circle moment for the Fiziwoo duo, Izree Kai Haffiz and Mohd Hafizi Radzi Woo. Izree, Managing Director of Fiziwoo, shared that they got their start in the fashion industry by working with batik.

He candidly shared that as poor students then, batik was the cheapest material they could find. After winning in a batik competition, they purchased their first sewing machine using their winnings and the rest, as they say, was history. Fiziwoo believes that batik is a common ground everyone can share.

Fashion has always been our way of preserving stories. Each Batik pattern carries generations of meaning. What excites us about this collaboration is how these stories can now be experienced in unexpected ways, whether through a cup of coffee, a couture dress, or simply the atmosphere of this concept store. Izree Kai Haffiz, Managing Director of Fiziwoo

The Fiziwoo duo.

New Flavours To Celebrate Heritage Together

In conjunction with the national celebration, Luckin Coffee is also introducing exclusive beverages, made to showcase local flavours with a contemporary flair.

Here are the exclusive drinks to look out for:

Iced Minty Coconut Latte and Iced Minty Chocolate Frappe

Introduced on 29 August, the drink features a blend of refreshing, balanced minty notes suited for Malaysia’s tropical climate.

Pandan Coconut Latte

Debuting on 12 September, the pandan and coconut flavours combines nostalgic, classic flavours with modern preferences.

Mango Jasmine Frappe

Debuting on 19 September, the frappe is another refreshing drink showcasing familiar local flavours.

Batik-inspired cup sleeves. The exclusive drinks are each crafted to complement the cultural narrative of the concept store and offer a refreshing twist on nostalgic Malaysian tastes.

Luckin Coffee x Fiziwoo Concept Store

Address: Lot E2.33, Level 2, Pavilion Damansara Heights, Jalan Damanlela, Damansara Town Centre, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 7.30am to 10pm

Weekends: 10am to 10pm

Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XiaoHongShu

