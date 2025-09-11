Art Lane ‘’Jalan Negara Kita’’ Shows Beautiful Things Can Happen If The Community Works Together

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jalan Negara Kita in Taman Melawati is now a thriving community arts hub and its origin story started when a group of Malaysians banded together to realise a dream.

The story begins a few years ago when a local art gallery, an art supply shop, and the residents’ association worked together to transform a dark alley in Taman Melawati into a vibrant space. The goal was to create a space to bring together artists and the local community.

The new hub started with a small number of shops like A.P Gallery and Weststar Art and Stationery Shop, and an indie cafe called Folk Kofii.

Despite its seemingly small size, the lane has since flourished and served as a venue to host various arts events such as workshops, live performances, open mics, and poetry reading.

The art lane also supports local vendors with its bazaars and festivals as well as serving as an art gallery with colourful pieces lining the walls.

Before long, the lane was officially named Jalan Negara Kita in October 2024 after the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) designated it as an Art Lane (Lorong Seni).

Earlier this year, Jalan Negara Kita achieved a significant milestone when it was awarded the Placemaking for Public Space (Community-Led) award.

The award serves a living proof that beautiful things can happen when the community works together. The once abandoned and dodgy-looking space turned into a vibrant third space for the public.

Come this weekend, drop by Jalan Negara Kita and discover a new community hub in the city.

Jalan Negara Kita

Address: 9170, Jalan Negara, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Instagram: @jalannegarakita

Official website: Jalan Negara Kita.

