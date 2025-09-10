September Log Off: Digital Detox, Exclusive Drops, Cookout Fun & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend is filled with exclusive drops from fashion and beauty to music so RSVP quickly before all the spots are snatched up.

There are also more calming activities like an author sharing session, a Spanish and Malaysian food cookout, a hands-on art workshop, an art exhibition, and a chance to go on a digital detox with others.

Here are some picks of the week!

HyFly | Open now | Skyline Luge KL | 10am-10pm | Ticketed entry

There’s a new ride, HyFly, at Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, where you can defy gravity and soar above everyone at the tracks. Feel the wind rush through your hair as you glide through twists, turns, and spirals.

Guests can race side-by-side in a friendly competition or test their courage at the 15m Freefall Jump. Don’t worry, there’s a relaxed descent via staircase too. If you purchase your tickets via Trip.com, you get to ride a free return shuttle from Berjaya Times Square to Skyline Luge KL.

Currently, there’s a launch offer where you can enjoy up to RM15 off on any HyFly + Luge Ride Combos from 13 September to 14 October 2025. There’s an additional 5% discount for online purchases. Do check Skyline Luge KL’s official channels for updates.

Stoned & Co: First Access | 12 Sept | Stoned & Co SS15 | 2pm-6pm | Free public event

Stoned & Co drops its special MMGA Jerseys this Friday and serves up free coffee from KIS Coffee Co with lively beats from a lineup of DJs.

POLA B.A. 7th Gen | 12-13 Sept | Gasket Alley | 5pm-8pm | Free public event

POLA cosmetics introduces its renewed B.A 7th Generation skincare range with an immersive product discovery and sharing session. The event is free but requires registration here. Do refer to the schedule on Pola Beauty Malaysia’s Instagram page.

Chef Angel’s Paella Cookout | 13 Sept | Rivercity, Jln Ipoh | 12pm-4pm | Free public event

Enjoy paella and ice cold beers at the cookout with Chef Angel and local vendors such as Hey Hot Stuff by Alia, Jing Succulent Mates, and the Tepo. Yeah, you can eat, shop, and chill with a drink.

Coffee Party in KL | 13 Sept | Sephora, Fahrenheit88 | 3pm-5pm | Free public event

Stove Lab, Vanns Ngo, Aiman Razi, and YSL Beauty is holding a coffee rave in Sephora at Fahrenheit88. For those who like dancing and music and want to do it during the day, this is the event to be at.

Resin Art Workshop | 13 or 14 Sept | Temu House | 2pm-5pm | RM350/pax

Pearl Studio Resin is holding a resin art workshop where you get to make a beautiful trinket tray for yourself. All materials are provided. To sign up, drop Pearl Studio Resin a DM on Instagram.

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend Pop-up Event | 13-14 Sept | Sunway Pyramid | Free public event

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter should not miss the pop-up event in Sunway Pyramid. There’ll be exciting activities in store and guests might just score an exclusive poster. Spots are limited so remember to sign up here.

Jefferson Ng Solo Exhibition: Long Long Story | 13-21 Sept | GMBB | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

The character Long Long is a long-shaped blue puppy from llagworld, also known as Earth-20527, a mysterious new world for everyone. For the very first time, the gates of this extraordinary world is ready to be explored.

Meet & Greet Author Miye Lee | 15 Sept | Bukit Jalil Tsutaya Books | 11am-12pm | Free public event

Korean author Miye Lee and translator Sandy Joosun Lee will be at Tsutaya Bukit Jalil to talk about their latest work, Break Room, and the success of the beloved Dallergut Dream Department Store series. Guests get to hear the stories behind their works and go home with a signed copy of the books.

Kura’s Backyard BBQ | 20 Sept | Open Carpark, Plaza Batai | 2pm-9pm | RM75 for 3 beers

Kura’s Krafts is holding a backyard BBQ sesh where you can try exclusive American craft beers from 15 craft breweries and feast on burgers and Kura’s signature hotdogs. These are beers you can’t find anywhere else in Malaysia. For non-alcoholic drinks, there’s Kura’s signature Lemonade at the ready. The Adam Monroe trio will also be there to liven up the night with music. There’s a limited pre-sale for exclusive craft beer deals and walk-ins are welcome, while stocks last.

Keep Calm & Go Offline | 21 Sept | Triptyk | 12pm-3pm | RM35/online, RM50 at the door

Offline KL returns with Keep Calm & Go Offline, a space where people can come together and disconnect from their tech. It’s a digital detox and opportunity to slow down, mingle, play games, art jam, or simply immerse themselves in their current reads. Spots are limited, so remember to sign up by filling the Google Form here.

