[Watch] Jazz Meets Orchestra: MPO’s High-Stakes Musical Balancing Act

Getting a full orchestra to swing with jazz musicians isn’t just about hitting the right notes – it’s about not letting anyone get drowned out in the mix.

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose knows this balancing act all too well as he prepares for “A Night Of Jazz With The MPO” at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) on 4 October.

Wind instruments naturally overpower strings,” Ahmad Muriz explained at a recent press conference at DFP.

We’re talking about a careful arrangement here – ensuring that saxophones don’t overpower the violin section while maintaining a tight and musical sound.

The evening brings together heavyweight local talent: veteran pianist Michael Veerapen, alto sax player Julian Chan with his jazz orchestra, plus vocal spots from Pop n’ Bop, Tony Eusoff, and Junji Delfino.

Veterans Know the Drill

Ahmad Muriz, Head of Music Talent Development at MPO, isn’t downplaying expectations.

Everyone’s raising their game – technically and artistically. The audience will see both sides firing on all cylinders.

The setlist splits into “Basie Straight Ahead” and “Ellington Cottontail” sections, mixing Malaysian classics like P. Ramlee’s “Hujan Di Tengahari” and Jimmy Boyle’s “Chendering” with jazz standards including “Route 66,” “Summertime,” “That Old Black Magic,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Chan, drawing on decades of experience, says the veteran lineup allows them to put together a polished show without months of preparation.

“We get the charts ahead of time, everyone practices individually, then we meet the week of the show for a few tight rehearsals,” the adjunct lecturer at UCSI University said.

These aren’t rookies – everyone knows exactly what they’re walking into when they see this music.

The real test comes when all those instruments hit the stage together, creating the kind of controlled musical chaos that makes jazz-orchestra fusion either magical or messy.

Chan demonstrates his alto saxophone skills at DFP, with veteran jazz pianist Veerapen accompanying on piano in the background. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

