Swedish Man Opens Ice Kacang Stall In Stockholm After Tasting It Here!

Malaysian food is so tasty and addictive that a Swedish man went as far as to buy an ice kacang machine and bring it back home.

This discovery was made by TikTok user Wawawandering after she encountered the man at a park.

As the story goes, the unnamed man was holidaying in Malaysia when he discovered ais kacang, a cold dessert typically topped with red beans, nuts, grass jelly, syrup, and condensed milk.

Upon returning to Stockholm, he opened an ais kacang stall on wheels, complete with a green umbrella, to serve customers during the hot summer weather.

Calling his stall the “Lean Green Ais Kacang Machine,’’ he sells ais kacang topped with red beans, corn, jello, syrup, and condensed or coconut milk. Each ais kacang is sold for 60 sek or around RM28.

So, Malaysians who are feeling homesick in Sweden, look out for the Lean Green Ais Kacang Machine! This goes for our Southeast Asian neighbours too. 😀

