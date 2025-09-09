Gamuda Land Partners With Taylor’s Assets To Transform SS15 Into A Vibrant Hub For Students & Residents

Gamuda Land, the property development arm of Gamuda Berhad, has entered into a synergistic collaboration with Taylor’s Assets, the property investment and asset management arm of Taylor’s Education Group, to redevelop a prime 2.88-acre freehold commercial site in SS15, Subang Jaya.

This redevelopment is part of Taylor’s Assets’ strategic initiative to strengthen its education real estate portfolio, with Gamuda Land invited as the development partner.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of building a stronger, more vibrant community while reinforcing Taylor’s long-standing presence in Subang Jaya.

With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM500 million, the redevelopment will introduce a vibrant mixed-use development comprising serviced apartments, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), and retail spaces to enhance SS15’s liveability and commercial vibrancy.

Addressing the acute shortage of quality student accommodation in Subang Jaya, the project directly responds to the growing demand for PBSA and is targeted for completion in November 2029.

We’re honoured by the trust placed in us by Taylor’s Education Group to lead this redevelopment in one of Subang Jaya’s most recognisable locations. Building on the strong relationship we’ve established through Taylor’s schools within our townships, this project gives us the opportunity to apply our placemaking strengths in a more urbanised context. This redevelopment is a strategic step forward for Gamuda Land as we continue to apply our town-making expertise beyond our core township developments. While large-scale townships remain our foundation, select urban regeneration projects like SS15 allow us to contribute meaningfully to matured neighbourhoods through smart design, connectivity and integration. With a carefully planned mix of serviced apartments, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), and retail — all designed with liveability, accessibility and community in mind — the development will rejuvenate a well-loved part of Subang Jaya. Gamuda Land Chief Executive Officer Chu Wai Lune.

The development will include a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower, managed by Taylor’s Hostel Management — the multi-award-winning student accommodation operator renowned for delivering quality living experiences.

The PBSA will help address the growing need for quality student accommodation in Subang Jaya, particularly for first-year students.

This project underscores Taylor’s Assets’ broader growth strategy to diversify within the education sector, with PBSA positioned as a core anchor.

The SS15 prime site has long stood as a legacy landmark for Taylor’s, and this redevelopment marks a bold step in reimagining its role for the future. This transformation will not only revitalise the heart of Subang Jaya but also reaffirm its significance as a centre of community life. Importantly, this project will add 401 bedrooms to our PBSA portfolio, with the ambition to expand student accommodation inventory as demand strengthens. In doing so, the development enhances Taylor’s ability to respond to market needs with flexibility and foresight. At the same time, Taylor’s remains committed to providing a safe and secure living environment for students, entrenching Subang Jaya’s position as Malaysia’s renowned education hub. Through this project, Taylor’s Assets further strengthens its leadership in the PBSA market, benchmarking Malaysia’s offering against established markets in the UK, US, and Australia. We are also open to expanding collaborations with other developers and education operators to grow this segment sustainably across Malaysia and the region. Taylor’s Education Group Group Executive Chairman Datuk Loy Teik Ngan.

With an established presence in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, Taylor’s Education Group aims to expand its portfolio through capital-efficient partnerships that generate recurring income, enhance community impact, and deliver sustainable long-term returns.

Prime Location with Established Connectivity

Situated within a matured business and education hub, the development is supported by a diverse range of amenities and benefits from its strategic location in Subang Jaya, which has a catchment population of approximately 478,000 residents and 341,000 workers.

Educational institutions such as Taylor’s University & Taylor’s College, INTI International University & Colleges, Sri KL International School, Asia e University, Sunway University, Monash University and ALFA University contribute to a thriving student market of over 100,000 students.

This substantial population enhances the viability of the planned two serviced apartment blocks and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower.

In addition, the project enjoys close proximity to major lifestyle and healthcare facilities within a 5km radius, including Subang Medical Centre, Sunway Pyramid, Subang Parade, NU Empire, and other key commercial establishments.

Connectivity is a major highlight, with easy access to major highways such as the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Subang-Kelana Jaya Bypass, as well as key arterial roads including Persiaran Kewajipan, Jalan SS15/7, and Jalan SS15/8.

Furthermore, the development is located just 500m from the SS15 LRT station, providing seamless public transportation options for students, residents and visitors alike.

Sustainable and Thoughtfully Planned Development

The masterplan includes three towers and a retail hub: a 31-storey and a 30-storey serviced apartment tower, alongside a 17-storey purpose-built student accommodation tower.

Thoughtfully designed as a community-centric lifestyle hub, the development complements SS15’s vibrant commercial scene with a retail hub fronting Jalan SS15/8, designed to encourage walkability and social interaction.

Guided by Gamuda Land’s sustainable design principles, the development will incorporate prominent biophilic design elements, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while fostering a healthier urban environment.

A key sustainability feature is the project’s optimised orientation, shielding up to 80% of units from direct east-west sunlight.

This thoughtful design reduces the reliance on artificial cooling, effectively lowering overall energy consumption.

Equally mindful of security and privacy, the PBSA tower sits above the retail hub with its own dedicated access and management systems, while the serviced apartment towers are sited apart to provide residents with a more exclusive environment.

The retail hub doubles as a social connector and transition space, balancing pedestrian flow while preserving the individuality of each residential component.

Residents of the serviced apartments will also enjoy a curated selection of lifestyle amenities, including a swimming and wading pool, jacuzzi, gym, multi-purpose hall, and EV charging stations—further enhancing their overall quality of living.

Expanding Footprint in Urban Regeneration

This redevelopment marks another milestone in Gamuda Land’s growing portfolio of urban regeneration projects.

With a proven track record in masterplanning and sustainable developments across Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Internationally, Gamuda Land has been expanding its PBSA footprint through two ongoing developments in the United Kingdom — located in Woolwich, London, and City Wharf in Glasgow, Scotland — both currently under construction and to be completed in 2026.

Together, these efforts reinforce Gamuda Land’s capability in designing and delivering well-planned, student-centric living environments while consistently balancing commercial value, environmental sustainability, and community-focused design.

By retaining ownership of the PBSA while collaborating with a trusted development partner, Taylor’s Assets is making a significant capital investment to expand its portfolio.

The SS15 redevelopment is therefore not only a landmark project in Subang Jaya but also a blueprint for future education real estate collaborations that balance growth, sustainability, and recurring value creation.