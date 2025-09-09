Brice’s Musang King Snack Just Dropped & Malaysians Are Loving It!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SW Food recently launched the Brice Musang King Durian flavour and is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success held on 6 September at the Main Atrium of Sunway Carnival, Penang.

The event was elevated by a highly anticipated appearance from rising K-actor, HWANG IN YOUP, captivating an enthusiastic crowd.

From early morning, fans gathered, creating an amazing atmosphere filled with excitement and anticipation.

The crowd’s incredible energy was a testament to both HWANG IN YOUP’s immense popularity and the buzz surrounding Brice’s bold new flavour.

HWANG IN YOUP charmed the crowd, showcasing his charisma and interacting warmly with his Malaysian fans during his first visit to the country.

A Flavour that Resonates with Malaysian Identity

The launch of the Brice Musang King Durian flavour was met with incredibly positive feedback.

As durian holds a unique and significant identity in Malaysia, this new snack resonates deeply with local tastes and preferences.

“Snack the Smart Way” continues to be the guiding principle for Brice. This latest addition, like its predecessors, is made from a healthy blend of brown, red, and black rice, and is baked, not fried.

Brice snacks are packed with dietary fibre and are a source of Vitamin B3, rich in Vitamin B6, and provide Vitamin E, making them a delicious yet wholesome choice available in 40g and 100g packs.

The Musang King Durian flavour joins the ranks of Brice’s other successful offerings, including Spicy Cheese, Seaweed, Truffle, and Himalayan Salt, all of which have garnered significant attention from Malaysian consumers.

“This launch was particularly meaningful as it created special moments for friends, loved ones, and loyal customers to enjoy our product together,” said Vynce Lim, Head of Marketing at SW Food.

The response to our Musang King Durian flavour has been phenomenal, truly reflecting Malaysia’s love for this unique fruit. And with HWANG IN YOUP’s presence, the event became an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. SW Food Marketing Head Vynce Lim.

For information, Brice products are available at major supermarkets such as Jaya Grocer, Mydin, Lotus’s, AEON, and more.

