[Watch] The Ice Bucket That Thinks It’s A Hotpot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Forget everything you know about hotpot. Tiger Crystal just flipped the script with something called a “Coldpot”—and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Picture this: You’re sitting around a table with your crew, ready to demolish some spicy mookata.

But instead of the usual bubbling broth in the centre, there’s an ice bucket shaped like a hotpot, packed with ice-cold beers.

Fire and ice dining: The Coldpot creates an Instagram-worthy moment while keeping drinks refreshingly cold. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s communal dining meets clever marketing, and honestly? It works.

This isn’t just about beer in a fancy ice bucket. It’s betting that Malaysians want their drinking experiences to be as social as their eating ones.

The Coldpot turns beer service into part of the meal ritual—you’re not just ordering drinks, you’re participating in something designed for the table.

The ultimate hotpot experience: Media and influencers discovered the winning combination of brimming hot mala soup and super cold Tiger Crystal at Sunway’s Shu Da Xia. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Anti-Hotpot That Makes Perfect Sense

The concept launched recently as the brand’s answer to Malaysia’s obsession with shared meals.

While everyone’s sweating over spicy hotpot, you’re reaching into an icy bucket for a crystal-cold beer filtered at -1°C.

It’s the kind of simple genius that makes you wonder why nobody thought of it before.

Premium marbled perfection: Fresh beef slices ready to meet the bubbling mala broth, while Tiger Crystal stands by to cool the heat. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“Mealtimes are more than just eating,” says Julie Kuan, Tiger Beer Malaysia’s Marketing Manager.

They’re vibrant social rituals filled with flavour and connection.

Translation: They figured out how to make beer the centrepiece of your dinner table without being weird about it.

Social dining redefined: Tiger Crystal brings friends together around innovative experiences and ice-cold refreshment. Pix: Fernando Fong

Free Meals and Cold Beers Up for Grabs

Here’s the deal: The brand partnered with Thai In Mookata for an exclusive launch promo.

Tiger Crystal has just unveiled the Tiger Crystal Coldpot — a fusion of hotpot vibes and beer refreshment in one.

Crisp, light, and made to pair with bold Malaysian flavours.

From 30 August to 16 September (excluding 1–3 & 8–10 September), book a session at selected outlets through their platform, and you might score a free meal set plus a Coldpot loaded with five pint bottles (5 x 325ml bottles) plus a Thai In Mookata meal set worth RM100.

Available at select Thai In Mookata outlets on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out.

Chopsticks up, bottles ready: Tiger Crystal adds the chill factor to heated hotpot conversations and connections. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Cool Friend Every Spicy Meal Needs

The whole thing is designed for those moments when the food is fiery and the conversation is flowing.

Whether you’re tackling spicy hotpot, grilled skewers, or whatever feast you’re sharing, the Coldpot sits there like the cool friend who balances out the group.

Will it catch on beyond the novelty factor? That depends on whether people actually want to make beer the literal centrepiece of their dinner.

But for now, it’s definitely the coolest thing you’ll see on a Malaysian dining table.

Available at selected Thai In Mookata outlets. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Don’t drink and drive.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.