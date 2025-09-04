Put Your Pickleball Skills To The Test! Paramount Cup 2025 Starts On 23 October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Paramount Property held a Preview Party to announce the Paramount Cup 2025, a premier pickleball tournament offering a RM112,500 prize pool – one of the largest in the country.

The tournament will be held from 23 to 26 October 2025 at the newly opened PLAYA Racquet Club @ PARC Subang. The event will feature 18 categories across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles segmented by skill level and age group. P.S: You get to choose and bring your own playing partner.

With an expected turnout of more than 820 players, the Paramount Cup 2025 will unite juniors, adults, and seniors in a vibrant four-day celebration of sports, lifestyle, and community.

As The People’s Developer, Paramount Property has long championed initiatives that bring people together for a healthy cause, which also reflects its sustainability commitment of ensuring the wellness of communities.

Some of the community-driven events sponsored by Paramount Property include the Bukit Banyan Hero Run in Kedah, the Penang Fellowship Bridge-to-Bridge Ride, and the KL Car Free Morning.

Paramount Cup 2025 is an extension of its legacy, building on the pickleball sport renowned for its inclusivity and bridging generations and skill levels on the same court.

Paramount Property CEO, Chee Siew Pin at the launch.

Paramount Property CEO, Chee Siew Pin, said when he played pickleball for the first time, he was amazed how the game attracted multigenerations. He saw youths coming to play after work and retirees hanging out to play with friends in the afternoon.

Pickleball resonates deeply with us because of its accessibility and ability to connect people of all ages. The Paramount Cup is more than just a tournament – it is a celebration of community spirit, active living, and the joy of coming together. It reflects our belief that true value lies not only in the homes and spaces we create, but in the quality of life and shared experiences they enable. Paramount Property CEO, Chee Siew Pin

Launch of Paramount Cup 2025.

Some of the best Malaysian pickleball players were there to show how it’s done.

The company decided to invest in the sport to promote a healthy lifestyle that anyone could join and collaborated with PLAYA Racquet Club since they shared the same values.

Our partnership with Paramount Property is built on shared pillars of community building and promoting wellness. This event marks an exciting milestone for us as we showcase our commitment to promoting pickleball and creating vibrant sporting experiences. We are honoured to host the inaugural Paramount Cup 2025 at our newly opened PLAYA Racquet Club @ PARC Subang, which features one of the largest pickleball tournament courts in the country with seating for more than 250 spectators. I would also like extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our sponsors for making this possible. PLAYA Racquet Club Director, Brian Choo

The Paramount Cup 2025 is expected to raise the profile of pickleball in Malaysia while reinforcing Paramount Property’s brand commitment to building connected, thriving, and multigenerational communities, working in collaboration with PLAYA Racquet Club.

Friendly match between the pros and Paramount Property reps.

Warm ups before going all out.

The Paramount Cup 2025 is supported by a line-up of partners. As Title Sponsor, Paramount Property brings its commitment to uplift communities through this event. PLAYA Racquet Club @ PARC Subang serves as the official venue partner, offering world-class facilities for both players and spectators. Auto Bavaria BMW comes on board as the automotive partner, while Mercure Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie supports as the official hotel partner. Baseline joins as tournament partner, RIVAL KL supports as the sports recovery partner, and JOOLA powers performance as the official equipment partner. Together, these partnerships enhance every aspect of the event, delivering premium experiences for participants and guests on and off the court.

For more information about registration details, event categories, and full schedules, head over to the event website here.

For more information on Paramount Cup 2025, visit Paramount Property’s official website here.

