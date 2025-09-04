Julie’s ‘Second Stomach’ Roadshow Lets You Snack, Play & Collect Cute Figurines

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember the times when you’ve had too much to eat, declaring that you can’t take another bite? Until someone suggested dessert?

For most Malaysians, the answer to getting an after-meal treat is always a cheerful “yes!”.

This is because we believe in the magical second stomach, a secret place reserved just for delicious treats, even after you think you have had enough.

With this playful idea in mind, Julie’s is back with its signature creative roadshow themed “Second Stomach”, happening from 3-7 September at Centre Court, Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

This exciting event activation takes visitors on a whimsical journey into the “second stomach”, showcasing Julie’s range of Waffles biscuits that are so irresistible, you will always find space for them, even after a full meal.

Across five days, visitors can look forward to interactive photo opportunities, product sampling, and free gifts with purchase, making it a must-visit for families, friends, and foodies.

The roadshow is designed as an immersive walkthrough experience where guests begin their journey at the “full stomach” installation before stepping into the magical “second stomach” zone, which highlights installations that represent the Julie’s Waffles in Butter, Coffee, and Coconut flavours.

Each flavour zone features its own playful interactive setup such as a slide down a coffee-themed slide at the coffee zone, and a lounge in a tropical-inspired pool at the coconut zone.

To complete the multi-sensory experience, each section also includes an aroma zone, allowing visitors to fully savour the flavours through its scent.

We are always looking for fresh ways to surprise and delight our customers. The idea of the ‘second stomach’ captures the joy Malaysians feel when dessert appears at the table, and we wanted to bring that joy to life in a bigger way. This roadshow combines taste, play, and discovery from interactive zones to our blind box collectables, showing that Julie’s is about more than biscuits, it’s about creating moments of happiness. Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai.

One of the roadshow’s highlights is the exclusive blind box giveaway with purchase, only redeemable at the event.

For every RM30 spent on any Julie’s Waffles, guests can redeem one blind box featuring one of four collectable figurines.

Each figurine brings the waffles’ flavours to life.

Goldie, the Butter Waffle figurine, embodies the warmth of a best friend who makes every moment feel like home.

Kel, the Coconut Waffle figurine, is a laid-back soul who loves relaxing by the shore and reminds everyone to slow down and savour life’s sweetest moments.

Moka, the Coffee Waffle figurine, is bold and smooth, always café-hopping and ready with something lively to say.

Joining them is a fourth mystery figurine, waiting to be discovered at the event.

Everyone jokes about having a second stomach for dessert, so for this event activation, we thought: what if we could turn that into something you could actually step into? We designed the Second Stomach as a whimsical wonderland where the waffles flavours come alive, each with their own personalities. Together, they show that you never really have to choose between your cravings because your Second Stomach always finds room. Valentina Ho and Joeann Tan, Copywriter and Art Director of Julie’s creative agency, GOVT.

A Julie’s roadshow would not be complete without a taste of its signature waffles. Guests can sample all three flavours at the event, starting with the rich and creamy Butter Waffles that melt in the mouth with every bite.

The Coconut Waffles bring a tropical twist, combining the creaminess of coconut with buttery richness for a treat that feels like a mini holiday.

To complete the experience, the Coffee Waffles offer a bold blend of Arabica and Robusta powders topped with cocoa, delivering a flavour that is as satisfying as a sip of coffee from your favourite café.

Whether you come for the food, the fun, or the collectables, Julie’s roadshow promises an unforgettable experience, proving there is always space for one more bite.

