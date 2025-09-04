Batik Boutique Unveils Jungle-Inspired Rimba Collection In Style

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Batik Boutique kicked off September with the launch of its Rimba Collection, a bold new take on contemporary batik inspired by Malaysia’s lush jungles. The event, held on 3 September at the brand’s flagship store in 1 Mont Kiara, tied in perfectly with the Merdeka season and the upcoming Malaysia Day celebrations.

The launch drew an energetic crowd of media, influencers, loyal customers, and batik enthusiasts eager to get a first look at the collection. Featuring vibrant prints and modern silhouettes, each Rimba piece is handmade by local artisans — a reflection of Batik Boutique’s mission to keep heritage alive while empowering communities.

Guests also got a preview of the Palma Collection, designed around the elegance of tropical palms, and the ever-popular Bukit Collection, a fan favorite known for its versatile, modern batik pieces. Another highlight was Embrace, Batik Boutique’s first cross-border collaboration with a Singaporean jewelry brand, symbolizing unity during this patriotic season.

Founder & CEO Amy Blair shared that choosing Batik Boutique is more than a fashion statement.

“The Rimba collection launch is an opportunity to show choosing Batik Boutique

means choosing to support local artisans through celebrating modern heritage of

authentic Malaysian batik. We want people to see how versatile batik truly is, from

casual wear to formal looks – all while supporting the communities behind each

piece,” she said.

The launch also featured a styling showcase by Tengku Wazir, Batik Boutique’s Marketing Director, who demonstrated batik’s adaptability across daily wear, resort looks, and even formal occasions.

In true Malaysian spirit, the event wrapped up with traditional kuih and coffee sponsored by Vietnamese coffee brand, Kee Nguyen.

Beyond fashion, Batik Boutique continues to make a real impact. As a certified B Corporation and social enterprise, the brand has trained and employed over 200 artisans from marginalized communities, positively affecting more than 1,500 lives nationwide.

With Rimba, Batik Boutique proves that batik isn’t just about tradition — it’s about bringing heritage into the heart of modern style.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.