September Weekend Highlights: Slumber Party, Charity Fundraisers, The Lunar Eclipse & More

Things are a little sedated this week after the Merdeka weekend but to be honest, we all need the chill week to prepare ourselves for Malaysia Day!

Here are some interesting happenings to check out if you don’t feel like staying in for too long this weekend.

Slumber Party: Ghouls Night In | 5 Sept | TGV Cinemas | 6pm onwards

Are you the next scream queen? Teman Girls and TGV Cinemas are hosting an all-girl slumber party to watch the movie of the night – The Conjuring: Last Rites. Put on your best PJs, bring your plushies, and gather your girl gang for a scary fun night in. The best dressed ghouls stand a chance to win rewards and there are also games and activities to break the ice. With 300 MovieMoney, you get RM10 OFF. If you’re interested, tickets can be purchased at TGV’s website here.

Peacock: Rave for a Cause | 5 Sept | Triptyk | 9pm til late | Min donation RM20

Come party for a good cause with your gang this Friday. The rave features a lineup of DJs spinning techno and House tunes. All proceeds from Peacock – Rave for a Cause go to Oasis Assisted Living to support those with PLHIV+.

MY Market 2025 | 5-7 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Start Malaysia Day celebrations early with a visit to MY Market 2025 over the weekend. There’ll be local businesses and talents to support. There are live performances each day such as a Bhangra dance, Kuda Kepang, Guzheng & Erhu performances, and other cultural dances to enjoy.

Matta Fair KL 2025 | 5-7 Sept | MITEC | 10am-9pm | Free public event

Not sure where to go for the holidays? Matta Fair KL 2025 will be at MITEC over the weekend, so you can browse and plan your badly needed vacations.

Rumah Juara Charity Bazaar | 6 Sept | Glad Tidings PJ | 9am-4pm | RM30/coupon booklet

Rumah Juara is holding a charity bazaar at Glad Tidings PJ to bring the community together to support underprivileged kids under its care. With every RM30 coupon booklet purchased, guests get to enjoy pork-free food and refreshing beverages, and shop for handmade items and fashionable clothes.

It’s also a fun family day with games and activities in store to keep everyone entertained. All proceeds help children and families in need to continue receiving daily essentials and vital care. Coupon booklets can be purchased on the day of the event or in advance.

Back from Milan: One Night Only ft Maya Hanum | 6 Sept | Jaotim | 9pm | RM85/pax

Malaysian songstress Maya Hanum takes the stage at Jaotim, livening the night with pop, neo-soul, and jazzy tunes. Remember to get your tickets from Jaotim here.

Retro Colony | 6-7 Sept | FTMD Concept Store | 12pm-8pm | Free public event

Are you looking for unique and fun pieces to decorate your home? Retro Colony, a Singapore-based furniture collective, takes over FTMD. Concept Store at the Gasket Alley this weekend and turns the space into a living showcase. Here, guests get to browse timeless pieces from brands such as Mountain Research, Karimoku 60, New Tendency, and Miratap.

Air Mata Air exhibition | 6 Sept-5 Oct 2025 | The Backroom KL | 7pm | Free public event

Air Mata Air is Nadirah Zakariya’s first solo exhibition. Through fabric installation and lightboxes, the exhibition traces a personal return to self via bodies of water and the physical body, transforming the gallery into an intimate space for emotional introspection.

Happy Hormones Sports Day | 7 Sept | The School, Jaya One | 2pm-5pm | RM5/pax

Image: The School Jaya One/IG

Happy Hormones Sports Day is back! The event celebrates movement, mindfulness, and meaningful fun and it’s all reflected in the various activities for the day. Activities include a journaling workshop, inline skating session, pickleball, Ceroc Dance sesh, and a Zen Walk. If you’re feeling competitive, there are lucky draws and a Fun Challenge in store. Entry free is RM5/pax which includes a welcome gift and a whole bunch of health sodas, snacks, and vouchers.

Blood Moon Eclipse sighting | 7-8 Sept | Various places | 11.28pm-4.55am | Free lah

From 7 to 8 September, the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse can be seen in Malaysia from 11.28pm to 4.55am. It’s known as the Blood Moon because the moon takes on a deep red hue as the eclipse happens.

