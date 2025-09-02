MODA Unveils New Chapter: Fresh Leadership, Improved Accessibility, More Collaborations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MODA (Malaysian Official Designers Association) has a refreshed new look starting with its newly elected committee for 2025-2026 (pic below) led by President Cyrus Chin.

Since 1990, MODA has united designers and championed local talent. With its new guiding pillars ‘’Elevate, Evolve, Empower’’, the association is charting a bold new direction:

Elevate – Raising Malaysian fashion by amplifying the voices of homegrown designers, strengthening visibility for their work, and opening doors to opportunities that connect local talent with wider audiences both regionally and globally.

Evolve – Embracing innovation through digital transformation, new technologies, and sustainable practices, ensuring the association and its members remain relevant in an ever-changing fashion landscape.

Empower – Nurturing and supporting the designer community with mentorship, platforms, and opportunities that allow both emerging and established names to thrive together.

“MODA has always been about community, collaboration, and creativity. With Elevate, Evolve, and Empower, we are strengthening the bonds within our industry while preparing Malaysian fashion for the global stage,” said Cyrus Chin, President of MODA.

MODA The Next Chapter.

MODA Next Chapter event was held at Sheraton Petaling Jaya, the official venue sponsor, with Philosophy as the door gift partner.

MODA President Cyrus Chin

Introducing what’s next by MODA.

Flipping through the designers directory.

What to look out for from MODA?

Since its recent election, the committee has already begun reconnecting and revitalising the designer community. They have carried out initiatives such as Style Your Way MODA Bazaar and festive gatherings which have provided valuable networking platforms for members; while collaborations like the most recent KL Fashion Week (KLFW) spotlighted the creativity of MODA designers.

The association also proudly applauded members who shone on the KLFW runways and those who represented Malaysia on international stages, including Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

MODA’s website has also gone through a transformation to remain relevance and accesibility to both members and the public. Some new features include a digital membership system, a designer directory, and a Buzz section to showcase events and achievements.

Other future and upcoming plans include:

1. ELEVATION 2025: Design the Future, Walk the Now

Date: 27 to 29 October 2025

Venue: Starhill Bukit Bintang KL

MODA PRESENTS: ELEVATION 2025 is envisioned as a three-day journey that embodies the theme ‘’Design the Future, Walk the Now.” Each chapter celebrates where Malaysian fashion has come from, where it stands today, and where it dares to go next.

Day 1: Origin Stories



Celebrating the beginnings of creativity, this opening honours emerging designers and fashion students. It also carries a meaningful purpose, joining forces with Pink Unity during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to spotlight strength and resilience through fashion.

Day 2: The Now Edit, Ready for Tomorrow



A statement of contemporary relevance, this showcase highlights ready-to-wear collections that define the present while anticipating the future. Here, artistry meets commerce, proving that fashion can be both innovative and market-ready.

Day 3: Reimagined Vision

The grand finale, where bold creativity meets uncompromising craftsmanship. This high-fashion spectacle pushes boundaries, challenging conventions and unveiling daring visions for the future of Malaysian fashion.

Beyond the runway, talk shows, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities will bring together designers and industry leaders, strengthening MODA’s role as the platform that empowers Malaysia’s fashion ecosystem to grow together.

Suporting partners include A Cut Above, Steven Sunny, Bravo Events & Entertainment, and The Junzi Sdn Bhd.

Designers, partners, and fashion enthusiasts keen to be part of this journey may reach out via malaysiamoda@gmail.com.

Models showing what’s in store for ELEVATION 2025.

Sneak preview of ELEVATION 2025.

Introducing the chapters of ELEVATION 2025.

2. LEGO Botanicals Fashion Show

For the very first time in Asia, The Lego Group is bringing the beauty of its Lego Botanicals line to life through fashion. 12 MODA designers have created one-of-a-kind outfits inspired by Lego Botanicals, eachh infused with a twist of local contemporary style.

The collaboration shows MODA’s commitment to innovation while offering the world a bold new perspective on fashion and design.

3. Style Your Way MODA Bazaar 2.0

Date: 31 October to 3 November 2025

Venue: Starhill Bukit Bintang KL

Back by popular demand, the bazaar features over 40 booths of fashion, lifestyle, and creativity. The bazaar also supports a meaningful cause through Pink Unity initiatives to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

4. Asia Glory Hair & Beauty Awards 2.0

Date: 3 October 2025

Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

MODA joins as a supporting partner for this prestigious event, which celebrates excellence in hairstyling across Asia.

5. IN2MOTIONFEST 2025

Date: 8 to 12 October 2025



MODA was invited to represent Malaysia at this international modest fashion festival in Jakarta, further expanding the association’s regional footprint.

As MODA moves forward, its vision is clear: to build a stronger, more connected fashion community. Through collaboration, innovation, and mentorship, the association will continue to champion designers and create platforms that keep Malaysian fashion united, relevant and respected worldwide.

