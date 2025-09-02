Batik Boutique Launches Rimba Collection In Celebration Of Merdeka & The Upcoming Malaysia Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of Merdeka and the upcoming Malaysia Day, Batik Boutique proudly announces the launch of its latest line, the Rimba Collection, with an exclusive event on Wednesday, 3 September 2025, at Batik Boutique, 1 Mont Kiara.

Inspired by Malaysia’s lush rainforests, the Rimba Collection reimagines nature into bold, contemporary batik designs. Each piece is hand-dyed by Malaysian artisans, highlighting the intricate artistry of batik while translating it into modern silhouettes suitable for today’s lifestyle.

Alongside Rimba, Batik Boutique will also showcase its Palma Collection, a line that draws from the elegance of tropical palms. Palma features softer, timeless patterns designed to complement everyday wear, adding versatility to the brand’s growing fashion offerings.

The event will also spotlight Embrace, Batik Boutique’s first cross-border collaboration with a Singaporean jewellery brand. This collection embodies the spirit of regional unity, blending Malaysia’s traditional craftsmanship with Singapore’s modern design sensibilities – a fitting partnership during this patriotic season.

Batik Boutique is more than a fashion brand – it is a certified social enterprise committed to empowering local communities. Every piece is handmade by artisans and seamstresses from marginalized backgrounds, creating sustainable livelihoods and preserving heritage craft. Since its founding, Batik Boutique has trained over 200 artisans and seamstresses, positively impacting the lives of more than 1,500 beneficiaries across Malaysia.

The Rimba Collection is inspired by the beauty of our rainforests and the resilience

of our artisans. Launching it during Merdeka and ahead of Malaysia Day makes it

all the more meaningful, as we celebrate heritage, craftsmanship, and community

together. Amy Blair, Founder & CEO of Batik Boutique.

Rimba Collection launch (Open to public)



Date: Wednesday, 3 September 2025

Time: 6pm-8pm

Venue: Batik Boutique, 1 Mont Kiara

