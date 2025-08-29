Merdeka 2025 Ads That Show Why Malaysians Are Still One Big Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We Malaysians are a funny bunch, you know…

We’ll argue about whether KL or Penang has the best Char Kuey Teow, complain about jammed roads every time balik kampung season comes, and pick at each other online over Matcha and Kopi preferences like it’s our national duty.

But come Merdeka, all that noise fades. Suddenly, we’re waving the Jalur Gemilang, humming Keranamu Malaysia, and tearing up at ads that scream we’re still one big family lah!

And with this year’s Merdeka theme – “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” – being all about progress with heart, our favourite brands have stepped up with ads that deliver feels, laughs, and pure Malaysian Boleh spirit!

Grab – When Your Merdeka Spirit Comes with a Beat

This one’s a total earworm! Remember that school song we couldn’t get out of our heads? Well, Grab’s bringing it back, but with a funky, modern twist.

From delivery riders marching to families and office workers grooving, it’s quirky, colourful, and proof that our shared spirit of Merdeka lives in our daily hustle!

Petronas – Teacher Knows Best (and Makes You Cry)

This one’s guaranteed to hit you right in the feels. It’s a nostalgic throwback to secondary school days, where a passionate teacher, Cikgu Murni, spots her students messing around during the Rukun Negara pledge.

Instead of scolding them, she reminds the young Malaysians what it truly means – that we’re one people, one nation, one family.

Rapid KL – Little Boy, Big Merdeka Lesson

This cute video follows Irfan, a young boy who realises Merdeka isn’t just about parades, fireworks, or getting a day off. Instead, he volunteers for some good old public service — cleaning up for the celebrations.

It’s thoughtful, fun, and a little funny too.

Maybank – Teachers Who Build Dreams

Shot deep in the rural heart of Gua Musang, Kelantan, this short film follows Cikgu Ben (Halim Zaid) and three dedicated teachers who volunteer at SK Balar, a Temiar Orang Asli school.

It’s a touching reminder that true independence means shaping the dreams of our future generation – and these amazing educators are making it happen.

CelcomDigi – Malaysia, But Make It a Movie Trailer

A cinematic love letter to Malaysia, this ad takes us from the traditions of Kelantan to the beauty of Borneo through the eyes of everyday Malaysians, and shows what makes our country unique.

It’s gorgeous, heartfelt, and one giant postcard of pride.

FedEx – Strangers Today, Family Always

What happens when two strangers from different walks of life sit down and talk about what they love most about Malaysia?

The short video is filled with laughter, memories, and some seriously wholesome moments that show that no matter who we are, we share the same pride and love for where we come from.

MYDIN – Patriotism in a Box

Featuring the ever-so cheeky Datuk Mydin, this short PSA invites Malaysians to shop, save, and donate through this feel-good campaign.

The video shows how small contributions can make a big difference for families in need – and does it in that simple, straight-to-the-point MYDIN style.

BSN – A Kid, A Cat, Some Trivia, Nasi Lemak & Flags

In this short vox pop video, Rania and her furry partner-in-crime, Kucing Happy, are on a mission across KL to stop uncles, aunties, and passersby to test their Merdeka trivia – from singing the national anthem to describing Malaysia in one word.

Those who get it right get some free nasi lemak and a Jalur Gemilang to bring home. Makan and free stuff? So truly Malaysian kan?!

Maxis – Smash That Dream Like a Shuttlecock

Featuring Malaysia’s top women’s badminton pair, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, this ad shows us that greatness isn’t just about winning titles, but about discipline, sacrifice, and showing up every day to chase your dream.

It’s a true, red, white, blue and yellow showcase of Malaysian pride and perseverance!

Telekom Malaysia – Rock Out for Malaysia

Closing the lineup with a bang(er), TM teams up with local rock band ZIMI’J and the Early Autism Project Malaysia for an energetic anthem celebrating Merdeka and Malaysia Day 2025.

It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s a reminder that music, like unity, hits harder when everyone sings together.

So, which ad got you tearing up, smiling like a proud Malaysian, or both? Because this year, from heartfelt films to quirky music videos, the message is clear that no matter our differences, we’re still Malaysians!

