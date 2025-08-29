Grab Is Going All Out For Merdeka 2025 With Music, Promos & Parade Day Fun!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s Merdeka time! And this year, Grab Malaysia is serving up more than just rides and deliveries, they’re dropping a heartfelt music video, exclusive promos, and parade-day fun to celebrate the people who power the nation.

“Keranamu Malaysia” – A Tribute to Everyday Heroes

Grab recently launched “Keranamu Malaysia,” a heartfelt musical tribute to the everyday heroes behind the app.

The video highlights how Grab’s services—like Family Account, Group Order, and GrabMaps—plus sister companies GXBank and Jaya Grocer, are built with Malaysians in mind.

Grab Malaysia’s Head of Marketing, Ko Li Ping, said that the special number is a celebration of the extraordinary Malaysians who make the superapp what it is today.

This music video is our way of honoring their spirit and the everyday contributions that drive Malaysia forward. The spotlight is on the people behind the innovations you see on Grab: our driver and delivery-partners and the talented teams who map roads, build and localise Grab’s technology features, making the platform work for everyone. Grab Malaysia’s Head of Marketing Ko Li Ping.

The tune is now live and streaming, and fair warning, this earworm is going to get stuck in your head!

More Reasons to Celebrate

Grab isn’t stopping at a music video. They’re also teaming up with Tourism Malaysia to celebrate the country’s rich heritage and culture by encouraging Malaysians and tourists alike to explore everything Malaysia has to offer.

This partnership also ties into the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, where Grab will help promote local culinary experiences and bring more partners on board to showcase Malaysia to the world.

To sweeten the deal, Grab is rolling out exclusive National Day promos across the app, so think discounts on local brands, savings on Malaysian dishes delivered to your door, and plenty of ways to enjoy the best of Malaysia while celebrating this patriotic season.

Parade Day, The Grab Way

The celebration isn’t just online, it’s hitting the streets too.

Grab’s special brigade will be marching proudly at the Putrajaya National Day Parade, with more celebrations happening in Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuantan, and Penang.

On that special day, you’ll see Grab’s driver-partners, delivery-partners, and even the behind-the-scenes tech teams marching together with enthusiasm.

And if you’re heading to Putrajaya this weekend, don’t miss Grab’s exclusive booth there for a chance to participate in lucky draws, exclusive merch giveaways, and take home some vouchers to make your Merdeka even sweeter.

