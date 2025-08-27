Malaysian Travellers Discover Manila’s Golden Luxury Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysian travellers increasingly seek premium experiences beyond Singapore’s Marina Bay, Manila’s Solaire Resort has positioned itself as the region’s most compelling luxury hospitality destination.

The property’s latest “Your Play, Your Way” campaign—a three-month Bruno Mars-themed experience running through October—exemplifies why discerning Malaysians are making the two-hour flight to the Philippine capital.

For Malaysia’s affluent set, accustomed to the refined offerings of premium resorts and frequent trips to exclusive destinations, Solaire presents a fresh proposition: world-class integrated resort luxury without the crowds and premium pricing of more established locations.

The campaign’s 24-karat gold-infused culinary offerings represent the kind of experiential luxury that resonates with Malaysian connoisseurs.

• 24K Magic Golden Burger – Available at both Solaire properties (Entertainment City in Parañaque and Resort North in Quezon City), transforms dining into theatre—a concept familiar to Malaysians who appreciate the spectacle of premium omakase experiences in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang district

(Pix: Solaire)

• 24K Magic Golden Cocktail – Served at the sophisticated BRB lounge and panoramic Skybar, offers the elevated drinking experience Malaysian executives seek when entertaining clients or celebrating deals

(Pix: Solaire)

• Irish coffee-enhanced espresso martini – Appeals to palates that appreciate both Western sophistication and Asian attention to detail

Strategic Positioning for Malaysian VIPs

Solaire’s dual-property strategy particularly appeals to affluent Malaysian travellers.

Entertainment City caters to those seeking the classic integrated resort experience with views of Manila Bay and extensive entertainment facilities, while Resort North in Quezon City offers a more business-focused environment ideal for corporate retreats or extended stays.

The “Do Nothing Staycation” packages acknowledge a truth Malaysian luxury travellers understand: true wealth means the freedom to be unproductive.

Resort North’s PHP 4,000 (RM295) daily in-room dining credits and discounted spa services provide the kind of seamless luxury that allows guests to focus on relaxation rather than logistics.

Entertainment Without the Singapore Crowds

For Malaysian entertainment enthusiasts, Solaire offers an attractive alternative to the increasingly crowded resorts of Singapore and other regional destinations.

The “Dine & Drive” promotion, where Solaire Rewards Club members can win a Lexus UX SUV through dining expenditure, demonstrates the property’s understanding of its Malaysian clientele’s preferences for both luxury automotive brands and experiential rewards.

The campaign’s emphasis on Filipino hospitality also resonates with Malaysian travellers, who appreciate the cultural similarities and warm service standards that make the Philippines feel familiar yet exotic.

Solaire’s celebrity appeal further enhances its status among Malaysian tastemakers.

The resort regularly hosts A-list international stars, with Korean heartthrob Hyun Bin being the most recent high-profile guest, reinforcing its position as the region’s premier celebrity destination.



As moneyed Malaysians diversify their leisure portfolios beyond traditional destinations, Solaire’s Bruno Mars campaign represents more than themed entertainment—it’s a statement of intent.

The resort is positioning itself as Southeast Asia’s most accessible luxury destination, offering the sophistication of established markets with the warmth of regional hospitality.

The brand has lately named K-pop star PSY as its ambassador, highlighting its strategy to engage the Asian market through popular culture.

The “Your Play, Your Way” campaign runs until October 31, 2025. Malaysian travellers can contact +632 8888 8888 or visit solaireresort.com for reservations.

