Here’s Where To Celebrate Freedom & The End Of August This Merdeka Weekend!

This weekend, we’re celebrating the end of August and Merdeka Day! There are various Merdeka-inspired markets highlighting local talents, a charity Merdeka Carnival to help those in need, a Merdeka countdown with fireworks, and more.

Check out our picks below, mark your calendars, and set the alarms. Some events start real early!

Maggi Kari-lah Karnival | 28-31 Aug | The Exchange TRX | 4pm-6pm | Free public event

The Maggi Kari-lah Karnival is split into several fun sections or zones where guests can create their own bowl of Maggi, learn new tips, enjoy the food corner, and more. Look out for celebrity chefs like Chef Fikree, Chef Amir Gani, and Chef Jia Le Woh who would be at the event too. There’ll also be performances by Bil Musa, Yonnyboii, Asyraf Nasir, and Aisha Retno. Don’t forget to get yourself some Maggi merchandise before you leave!

Check-In Merdeka | 29 Aug-1 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Check-In Merdeka market aims to highlight the Merdeka spirit so expect all things that are proudly Malaysian-made from clothes and accessories to food and drinks.

Truly Malaysian Pop-up Market | 29-31 Aug | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Image: REXKL

Support local businesses this Merdeka weekend at Truly Malaysian Pop-up Market. Here, you can find fashionable accessories, pre-loved clothes, and cosmetics. You can also sit for a tarot reading in between your shopping spree.

Merdeka Carnival | 30 Aug | Subang Jaya | 10am-4.30pm | Ticket entry/Donations welcome

All the proceeds from Merdeka Carnival will go into empowering the marginalised communities in Malaysia and developing rural communities in Nepal. What to expect at the market?

Check out the booths selling clothes and food. There’ll also be games to play, a karaoke station to sing your heart out, and a photobooth to take lots of fun pictures with the gang. Tickets coupons are sold in RM50, RM100, and custom amounts in multiples of RM5 (RM25, RM90, RM175 etc).

Merdeka KLCC countdown | 30 Aug | KLCC | 8pm to midnight | Free public event

The Merdeka Countdown is back at Esplanade, KLCC Park. Mark your calendars, plan your route, and have an exciting evening out! If you’re there early, you might be able to catch the Victoria Institution Cadet Corps Band performing at Esplanade, KLCC Park from 10:30am.

The National Day Parade | 31 Aug | Dataran Putrajaya | 7am onwards | Free public event

It’s the time of the year where we either tune-in on TV or be there in person for the Merdeka parade (or for Abang Bomba. We listen and don’t judge). This year, it’s held at Dataran Putrajaya. The organisers have arranged 15,000 parking spaces with free shuttle buses to ensure a smoother experience for everyone. The details can be found here. After watching the parade, head over to RIUH Merdeka in front of Alaf Baru monument.

RIUH Merdeka | 30-31 Aug | Tapak Parkir Monumen Alaf Baru | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

The 30-hour non-stop RIUH Merdeka is jam packed with activities to keep everyone entertained this Merdeka weekend. There’ll be live performances, poetry sessions, relaxing massage therapy sessions, and Malaysian games sessions. Look out for performances by homegrown talents such as Yuna, Misha Omar, Pop Shuvit, Aliff Satar & The Locos, IamNeeta, Datuk Zainalabidin, and more!

Made in KL 2025 | 30 Aug-1 Sept | Semua House | 10am-8pm | Free public event

Made in KL @ Semua House is a celebration of locally made books and crafts, all aimed to showcase the creativity and talent of Malaysian makers. The event brings together book enthusiasts, publishers, authors, arts and crafts vendors, and fans. For three days, there’ll be engaging activities, creative showcases, and a vibrant marketplace.

Some of the publishing companies involved are Manes Wordwords, The Biblio Press, Bundusan Books, Rocky Press/Tokosue, Gerakbudaya, JT Publishing, and IBDE. The craft and art vendors include Ilham Shines Through Rogueish Cloud, Little Syam, Tan Chee Hon, and Howsanne.

Golden Hour Reunion DJ Set | 31 Aug | Jaotim | 4pm-7pm | Free entry

Enjoy great music with good company at Jaotim’s National Day Special featuring a line-up of DJs. Entry is free if you buy a drink!

Merdeka Celebration | 31 Aug |SkyWalk, i-City | 8.30pm onwards | Free public event

i-City has planned an unforgettable night for all revellers to celebrate 68 years of Malaysia’s independence. The highlight of the night is none other than the spectacular fireworks performance lighting up the sky.

