Got Spare Change? Here’s How To Help Animals In Need With Your RM100 SARA Aid

The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) will be deposited into MyKads from 31 August and can be used until 31 December 2025. The SARA aid, totalling RM100, is eligible to those ages 18 years and above to purchase basic goods or essential items like food products, medications, home care products, and self care products.

If you can spare the change, it’ll be great if you can use the funds to help animals in need. These animals in animal shelters need a lot of food and care, and funds often run low in these voluntary shelters.

Here are some animal shelters that you can help out by getting them food like rice, eggs, cleaning products, and more. The SARA aid is limited to some items as listed here and it’s advisable to check with the animal shelters on which items they need first.

1. Second Chance Animal Shelter (SCAS)

Based in Hulu Langat, SCAS helps puppies and dogs get adopted into good homes and will be happy to receive monetary and food donations. You can contact SCAS at 012-9192263 or email donate@secondchance.com.my or info@secondchance.com.my to find out how you can best help them.

2. Malaysian Animal Welfare Association (MAWA)

MAWA founder Mukunnan Sugumaran is looking for food for the animals in the dog shelter. To help sponsor food for over 400 dogs under MAWA’s care, the shelter asks donors to contribute payment directly to a trusted pet food supplier, Mr Nelson Goh, the owner of Animal Channel Mart in Semenyih.

The banking details

Name: Mr Nelson Goh

Public Bank account: GOH CHZE ANG 5068544736

3. Shikin’s Team Animal Rescuer (STAR)

STAR is a group of voluntary animal rescuers who run a shelter for dogs and cats in Melaka. They will be grateful to receive sponsors for kibbles for the furkids under their care. You can donate to them via the Sokong app or contact them online or email shikin.shelter@gmail.com to find out how you can help.

4. S.I. Home Shelter

Nurul Ain, the woman behind S.I. Home Shelter, runs a cat shelter but also fosters dogs until they get better to be rehomed. To find out how you can help, you can drop her a message on Instagram or call 017-3206869.

5. My Pets Haven

Aunty Aileen is the force behind My Pets Haven, a dog shelter where people can come adopt them too. My Pets Haven also welcomes volunteers to help with cleaning the shelter and bathing the dogs as well as playing and giving much attention to the furkids. The shelter is open to monetary donations (QR code here in official website) but you can contact them to see if they’re open to be sponsored pet food.

6. Allergic Rescuers KL

Allergic Rescuers KL helps rescue stray cats and get them adopted. Since they’re running things independently, they require help in terms of resources and donations for pet food, vet fees, and more. They accept monetary donations via Simply Giving here. Do drop them a message to see if they’re open to receive pet food sponsorship at this current time.

7. Little Paws Cat Shelter

Little Paws Cat Shelter in Selangor doesn’t only shelter felines but also helps them find their forever homes. With many cats under their care, they need help with things like food as well. To help with donations, drop them a message on Instagram.

As always, there are more animal shelters that require support and help out there so we do what we can.

