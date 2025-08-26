L’Oréal Celebrates 30 Years Of Bringing The Best Of Beauty Products, Services, & Innovations To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

L’Oréal Groupe celebrated its 30th Anniversary in Malaysia yesterday at St Regis Kuala Lumpur, marking three decades of bringing the best of beauty innovation to Malaysian consumers.

From breakthrough skincare to haircare saviours, iconic makeup looks and personalised beauty powered by Beauty Tech, L’Oréal’s diverse family of 30 beloved brands has empowered millions to look and feel their best.

Beauty is not just about products. It’s about confidence, self-expression and well-being. Reaching the 30-year milestone in Malaysia is a proud moment for us. Our goal is always simple – to bring the best beauty products, services and innovations to Malaysians, helping everyone feel confident and cared for. Looking ahead, L’Oréal Malaysia remains committed to listening to consumers and continuing to offer products and services which truly make a difference. Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia

During the event, L’Oréal Malaysia unveiled the Socio-economic Impact Report by economic researchers at Asteres, illustrating how the company has impacted Malaysia over the years.

From left to right: His Excellency Axel Cruau, Ambassador of France to Malaysia, Ybhg Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia.

L’Oréal Malaysia’s impact in the country

L’Oréal Malaysia was founded in 1995 and has grown to be the number 1 beauty brand in the country. To date, L’Oréal Malaysia carries a portfolio of 30 diverse brands, influencing beauty rituals for both men and women.

Asteres found that L’Oréal Malaysia’s significant presence in the country drove a national ‘glow up,’ invigorating Malaysia’s economic and social vitality.

For every single L’Oréal job, 36.6 additional jobs are generated across the wider Malaysian economy. In other words, L’Oréal Malaysia supports 21,609 jobs nationwide across its value chain. The company, which started working with hairstylists and salons since 1909, continues to do so today on a global scale as well as collaborating with beauty advisors, scientists, pharmacists, retailers, digital experts, tech experts, data experts and more.

L’Oréal also empowers over 1,600 beneficiaries with crucial skills, training, and endowment. This vast network empowers Malaysians to build thriving careers, helps local businesses grow, uplifts underrepresented communities, and supports countless families, all actively contributing to the nation’s vibrant growth and prosperity.

L’Oréal Malaysia’s nationwide footprint spans 7,508 retail outlets, 1,300 salons, 2,399 pharmacies and eight e-commerce platforms, supported by a strategic distribution center in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Y.A.M Datin Paduka Setia Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (Crown Princess of Selangor), His Excellency Axel Cruau, Ambassador of France to Malaysia, Ybhg Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Seated, from right to left: Tomas Hruska, Managing Director of L’Oréal Malaysia, His Excellency Axel Cruau, Ambassador of France to Malaysia and Y.A.M Datin Paduka Setia Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (Crown Princess of Selangor).

Additonally, L’Oréal Malaysia champions diversity and inclusion by supporting a multi-generational workforce spanning four generations.

The company also supported 1,500 students in cosmetology and hairdressing through a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Ministry.

12,000 hair stylists benefited from L’Oréal Malaysia’s training programme while 87 individuals from disadvantaged communities were gainfully employed. Some went on to open salons of their own, embarking on an entrepreneurship path. The company’s passion in beauty tech supports and empowers 54 women scientists as well.

L’Oréal Malaysia continues to drive innovation and support the community by working with various organisations like the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Malaysia (NAWEM), the Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA), and more.

L’Oréal Malaysia has grown to become the number one beauty company in the country, reaching 6.7 million consumers through a portfolio of 30 diverse brands.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.