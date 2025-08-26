KFC Paints Colourful Malaysian Moments Across 14 Outlets This Merdeka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KFC Malaysia has given its walls a local touch, and homegrown artists a canvas for this Merdeka season. What began as a celebration of Malaysian moments has grown into a vibrant mural movement, with 14 unique murals painted across selected KFC outlets nationwide this year.

From Penang to Sabah, each mural is rooted in one theme: KFC Cara Kita – the unique ways Malaysians enjoy KFC. Though the designs vary by state, every artwork tells a story of family, culture, tradition, or hope, seen through the artist’s lens and local pride. Some reflect nostalgic meals, others celebrate customs, street culture, and food rituals, with nods to regional dialects and landmarks.

KFC, Pizza Hut, and Life are all brands under QSR Brands, which continues to champion national unity by bringing Malaysians together through culture and creativity. This campaign reflects QSR’s dedication to celebrating homegrown artistry and community spirit in every celebration.

The initiative, part of QSR Brands’ 2025 Merdeka Campaign, was unveiled at KFC Drive-Thru Shah Alam Seksyen 2 today featuring a walkthrough of the mural gallery, artist panel discussions, and a media luncheon. The murals, created by 11 talented Malaysian artists, turn everyday KFC stores into colourful Malaysian spirit.

Chief Marketing Officer KFC Malaysia, Hanim Mazam.

“For KFC, these murals are more than just paintings; they are stories that bring Malaysian pride to our outlets. These vibrant artworks are a testament to the cherished moments Malaysians have celebrated with us over the years,” said Hanim Mazam, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC Malaysia. “KFC Cara Kita is a true reflection of the creativity and collaboration with our talented local artists, our team and agency partners,” she added.

What makes this initiative powerful is the diversity of artists behind it. Chosen for their unique styles and local roots, the 11 artists, including Katun, Nas Suha, Bingka KL, and Haw, bring a blend of street art, cultural illustration, and modern storytelling.

Besides the 14 murals, Malaysians can also own a piece of the art – a limited-edition KFC Cara Kita Touch ‘n Go Charm featuring artwork by Bingka, available exclusively on the KFC App at selected outlets.

Artist Nas Suha with his mural.

The choice of mural art was deliberate. “Large-scale public art brings the rakyat’s stories to the surface, right where they belong. It becomes a space where the public can connect with something familiar and meaningful,” said Nas Suha during the discussion yesterday.

The number of outlets itself is no coincidence. It represents the 14 states of Malaysia, as well as the 14 stripes and points on the Jalur Gemilang, further strengthening the campaign’s tribute to Malaysia.

QSR Brands’ Merdeka campaign goes beyond murals. In July, the brand held a mural workshop with university students, giving young Malaysians a creative way to show their patriotism. It’s a reminder that Merdeka is also about shaping the future.

“Merdeka reminds us of unity, resilience, and progress. OSR Brands, as a proud homegrown brand, bring people together through food and community, aiming to build meaningful connections and contribute positively to the broader Malaysian narrative,” Anis Yusof, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd. Chief Corporate Communications Officer said.

[L-R] Bingka KL, Chief Marketing Officer Hanim Mazam, Nas Suha, Haw.

KFC’s Merdeka spirit also reaches the classroom through its QSR Prihatin CSR programme. As proud beneficiaries of QSR Brands’ Sehati Feed to Educate programme, 500 students at SK Seberang Takir, Terengganu will enjoy KFC and Pizza Hut meals, receive care packs, and join fun Merdeka activities. The celebration extends to East Malaysia with SK Tabuan Ulu in Kuching, Sarawak, joining the campaign, bringing the spirit of unity and patriotism to communities across the nation.

Internally, QSR Brands’ staff participate in the “Surat Cinta Untuk Malaysia” contest, a letter from employees sharing personal messages that foster connection and national pride within the workplace. Meanwhile, QSR Brands has partnered with the Ministry of Communications, contributing RM2.8 million in-kind support for Malaysia’s 68th Hari Kebangsaan and Hari Malaysia 2025 celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, KFC Malaysia is also offering 2 Malaysian Favourite Sides for RM6.80 for the first time, such as Cheezy Wedges and Coleslaw Combo, Garlic Aioli Fries and Whipped Potato, Loaded Cheezy Fries and Wedges, symbolising Malaysia’s 68th Independence anniversary.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.