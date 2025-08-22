The Most Important ‘Election’ This Year Is Happening… At MYDIN?!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Let’s be honest — most elections come and go, and after all the ceramah, flags, and fiery debates… life just goes on as usual. But not this time.

This election — happening exclusively at MYDIN — is about to immediately impact your life… starting with your grocery bill.

🗳️ Introducing: MYDIN’s 2025 “Pilihan Raya” — The Realest “Election” Ever

(MYDIN)

From 24 August to 30 August, MYDIN is turning your everyday shopping trip into a full-blown democratic event. No need to register to vote, no need to wait in long queues under the sun. All you have to do is… buy your groceries. Yes, that’s it.

Every product you buy = one vote for your favourite brand.

🧼🍗🍞 The Parties Include…

Dun Sardin : Adabi, Ayam Brand, MYRASA, Pertima

: Adabi, Ayam Brand, MYRASA, Pertima Dun Beras Basmathi: Al Maheera, Faiza, Floral, Jasmine, Pusa

Al Maheera, Faiza, Floral, Jasmine, Pusa Dun Susu Tepung: Dutch Lady, Everyday, Anlene, Fernleaf, Omega

Dutch Lady, Everyday, Anlene, Fernleaf, Omega Dun Kopi: MYRASA Nice Kopi, Adabi, Ali Cafe, Nescafe, Aik Chong, Kapal Api, Kopiko, Power Root

MYRASA Nice Kopi, Adabi, Ali Cafe, Nescafe, Aik Chong, Kapal Api, Kopiko, Power Root Dun Chocolate Malt: Milo, MYRASA, Aik Cheong, Farm Fresh, KitKat, Oligo, Vico

Milo, MYRASA, Aik Cheong, Farm Fresh, KitKat, Oligo, Vico Dun Ubat Gigi: Colgate, Darlie, Pepsodent, Polident, Sensodyne, Paradontax

Colgate, Darlie, Pepsodent, Polident, Sensodyne, Paradontax Dun Sajian Segera: EB Kranch, Subi, Pacific West

(MYDIN)

Every party has their own “candidates,” aka your favourite brands — and they’re out here promising you the moon (or at least a solid discount lah):

If OatSide wins – enjoy Buy 1 Free 1 Oat side 200ml (assorted flavours)

If Jasmine Rice wins – enjoy Free Santan with purchase of 10kg Jasmine Super 5

If Unilever wins- RM 3000 will be donated for CSR programme

“Vote Softlan, and get bundle deals for the whole kampung!”

Even Pepsodent is running for office in Parlimen Senyuman with the slogan: “1 Home, 1 Healthy Smile.” Cute right?

(Akmal Hakim/TRP)

Oatside, contesting in Parlimen Susu, is campaigning on a platform of: “A more oat-amistic future for all.” 🥛

You decide who wins — with your purchases.

🛒 HOW TO VOTE?

(MYDIN)

There are two voting phases in this epic election:

Phase 1: Physical Voting (24 July–31 August)

Shop in-store and purchase any participating items. Each item = one vote.

Phase 2: Digital Voting (1–16 September)

Hop onto the MYDIN Rewards app or microsite and vote directly. (Don’t worry, no SPR involved.)A live leaderboard will show who’s winning. So you can rally your friends, family, and jiran to make sure your fav brand takes the crown.

🎁 Voting has never been this rewarding. MYDIN is throwing out all the stops:

Ganjaran Rakyat : RM400,000 worth of vouchers and cashback for voters on the MYDIN app (Sept 1–16)



: RM400,000 worth of vouchers and cashback for voters on the MYDIN app (Sept 1–16) Cashback Rakyat : Up to RM300,000 in e-wallet cashback and discounts (July 25–Oct 5)



: Up to RM300,000 in e-wallet cashback and discounts (July 25–Oct 5) Rezeki Rakyat: RM1.68 million worth of exclusive promos, contests, and “Cash Out” games via MYDIN Pay

You don’t just vote — you gain. Why? Because in this campaign, the rakyat really wins.

The winning brands will be officially announced on 18 September. And if things get too close to call? Don’t worry. MYDIN promises full transparency. 📦

TL;DR:

✅ Buy your groceries

✅ Automatically cast your vote

✅ Vote again via app

✅ Win vouchers, cashback, discounts

✅ Enjoy cheaper prices if your fav brand wins

🛒 Want in?

📱 Download the MYDIN Rewards app now, or head to MYDIN’s website or social media pages for all the juicy details!

READ MORE:BREAKING: “This Isn’t Politics, It’s For The Rakyat” — Datuk MYDIN Declares ‘Election’ Season Open

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.