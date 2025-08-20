This Merdeka foodpanda Is Dishing Out Discounts, Free Meals & Even A Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Merdeka season, foodpanda Malaysia unveils Lebih Meriah Bersama — a campaign centred on food, community and a shared national pride.

Running from 25 August to 28 September, the campaign is a tribute to local flavours, national pride, and the everyday Malaysians who power the nation forward.

From marching in the National Merdeka Day Parade to distributing 6,800 meals across Klang Valley, Penang and Johor, foodpanda is mobilising its riders, staff, and partners in a full-scale celebration of unity, food, and fellowship.

At foodpanda, we believe food connects us all. This Merdeka, we’re proud to honour our riders, celebrate the local flavours that unite us, and reward our customers with experiences that bring true joy — from exclusive deals to the chance of winning a Proton X50. It’s our way of saying thank you to Malaysians for making foodpanda part of their everyday lives. foodpanda Malaysia Marketing Director Steff Yong.

A Parade of Unity: Riders and Staff in Action

To commemorate 68 years of independence, 6,800 free meals and drinks from beloved local brands will be distributed by riders and foodpanda staff across the following key locations:

25 August – Nasi Kandar Ciksue, Penang

25–26 August – Restoran Nasi Kandar Farook and D’Laksa, Johor

27 August – Koppiku, Ampang and Kejap Food, Bangsar South

28 August – Bungkus Kaw Kaw, Putrajaya

30 August – Koppiku, Bukit Bintang

30–31 August – National Day Parade booth, Putrajaya (featuring Marrybrown, Borenos Chicken, and Nasi Lemak Saleha)

In each location, riders will wave the Jalur Gemilang while fuelling the public with meals that celebrate Malaysia’s culinary identity.

Adding to the patriotic spirit, 32 riders and Pau-Pau mascot will march in the National Merdeka Day Parade in Putrajaya on 31 August, complete with EV bikes, mini brand flags, and special edition uniforms — proudly representing foodpanda in front of a 100,000-strong crowd.

Pro Weeks Returns with Massive Discounts, Followed by a Car Prize Challenge

From 18 to 24 August, Pro Weeks makes a bold return with up to 40% off on selected items and 68% off on 6-month and 12-month pandapro plans from 18 to 31 August.

Following Pro Weeks, subscribers can also take part in the Order & Win Stamp Card Challenge running from 25 August to 28 September, for a chance to win the grand prize: a brand-new Proton X50 worth RM97,750, or one of 68 RM100 foodpanda e-gift cards.

Place six orders of RM25 or more during the contest period — each order earns one stamp.

Immersive On-Ground Activations: Booth, Games, and Merch

foodpanda will also host an interactive booth at the Tapak Pameran Sempena Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan event from 30 to 31 August in Putrajaya, offering:

Free meals upon pandapro sign-up

Nostalgic Malaysian games like Pemadam Battle and Main Lidi

Photo ops with Pau-Pau and Panda Sado

“Spot & Tag” IG redemptions for exclusive merch

Midnight camper kits for early parade-goers

From games and giveaways to meals and meaningful moments, foodpanda’s Lebih Meriah Bersama campaign champions community, culture, and national unity — one dish, one rider, and one celebration at a time.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.