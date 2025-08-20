August Checklist: What’s There To Do This Weekend?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Merdeka celebrations are kicking into gear this weekend with various markets and a durian festival to really get into the celebratory spirit! There is also a relaxing nature walk, art shows, and movie screenings for an easy day out and more.

Society: Work in Progress | Until 31 August | The Gasket Alley | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Society: Work in Progress is an exhibition featuring the works of Balinese punk artist Gilang Propagila and KL-based artist and printmaker Sanan Anuar. The exhibition questions society’s complex customs, codes, ideologies, hypocrisies, and simple beauty.

Montigo Wildflower Pop-up | Until 24 Aug | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Step into an immersive experience full of blooms, exclusive reveal, and hands-on workshop designed to surprise and delight. Once again, it’s an opportunity to get your beloved Montigo bottles engraved!

Tealive Durian Beats Festival | 22-23 Aug | Lanai@MATIC | 4pm onwards | Free public event

Tealive is throwing a durian festival so expect durian-flavoured drinks, durian-themed lifestyle merchandise, and exciting performances. There’ll be games to take part in as well.

Lejen Kita: Pasar Merdeka | 22-24 Aug | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Let’s celebrate all things Malaysia by enjoying great food and drinks, finding fashionable local finds, watching traditional performances, and more.

Nadia & Friends Luxury Preloved Bazaar | 23-24 Aug | APW Bangsar | 10am-8pm | Free public event

Nadia Nasimuddin and her friends are selling preloved luxury collections at APW Bangsar this weekend. Treat yourself to fashionable and timeless pieces and give them a second life.

MAA.KET | 23-24 Aug | Semua House | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Vintage and thrift lovers should head to MAA.KET this weekend for some much-needed retail therapy. Here, guests can find archival gems, vintage tees, designer pieces, fashionable streetwear, rare bags, handmade accessories, and more that they can’t find anywhere else.

100th Anniversary of Charlie Chaplin | 23-24 Aug | REXKL | 8pm, 2pm | Ticketed event

Image: REXKL

WatchMoviesNot Film Festival (WMNFF) 5th Anniversary is holding its first-ever satellite screening of The Gold Rush (1925), covering Charlie Chaplin’s cinematic legacy, at REXKL on 23 August. On 24 August, there’s a screening of Modern Times (1936). Tickets are on sale at RM30 per entry at the door an hour before screening.

Picnic by the Lake | 23-24 Aug | Eco Majestic City Park | 6pm | Free public event

Picnic by the Lake: Merdeka Edition is a two-day celebration with tasty food, live music, and good vibes. There are fun traditional Malaysian games, Sihat activities, and a Nostalgia Corner perfect for families and groups. Additionally, there’s a wayang kulit show, batik colouring wall, spicy sambal challenge, and KL’s first-ever LED playground.

Nature Therapy Walk | 28 Aug | Taman Botani Perdana KL | 8.30am-12.30pm | Fee needed

Feeling stressed and need a relaxing time outdoors? Join a guided nature therapy walk by Ming on the 28th where you don’t have to chop branches or hike or trek. It’s time to clear your mind, breathe, and notice the quiet magic.

AWAS! MAWAS! Puppet Parade | 30 Aug | Ilham Gallery | 3pm | Free entry

In conjunction with the Plantation Plot exhibition, Awas Mawas is presenting the AWAS! MAWAS! Puppet Parade & Performance by children from the Mah Meri community in Sg Bumbun and children from the Temuan community in Pulau Kempas.

