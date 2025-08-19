The Search Is Over — Meet Guinness Malaysia’s First Chief Pint Officers!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The pints have been poured, the Tilt Tests completed, and the bar has been well and truly raised.

After a months-long nationwide hunt, Guinness Malaysia has officially crowned its first-ever Chief Pint Officers (CPOs) — and one of them is headed to Dublin, subject to terms and conditions.

From hundreds of entries for what may well be Malaysia’s coolest job, ten finalists made it to the final showdown for the role as CPO, a Guinness quality ambassador – someone who can recognise a perfect pour, uphold the brand’s standard, and recommend the best bars worth visiting.

Following a high-stakes finale, three were crowned CPOs, with one of them earning an all-expenses-paid trip to the iconic Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Say cheers to Malaysia’s first Chief Pint Officers:

Chia Pui Kwun, Alam Damai, Kuala Lumpur — our Grand CPO, heading to Dublin

Ong Li Min, Cameron Highlands, Pahang

Thiban Anadcaan @Eaganathan, Rawang, Selangor

The Journey to Becoming a Chief Pint Officer

This wasn’t your average interview process. Finalists were selected based on their skills in spotting, tilting, and posting the perfect pint, earning their place on the weekly leaderboard via Instagram.

The grand finale took place at Arthur’s Storehouse in Pavilion, featuring a Tilt Test station, a Guinness-themed trivia round, and live pouring challenges assessed by Guinness ambassadors and stout aficionados.

Candidates were scored on:

Identifying the perfect pour without tasting

Mastering the 7Cs of the Perfect Pour — from Cleanliness and Coldness to Confidence

Completing the Guinness’ pouring ritual under pressure

And yes — putting their own pints to the Tilt Test, live.

By the end, it was about who could truly uphold Guinness’ quality standards.

So What Comes With the Title?

As part of their title, the new CPOs will be entitled to* a range of exclusive rewards – with a special grand prize reserved only for the Grand CPO: An all-expenses-paid trip to Dublin, including a visit to the legendary Guinness Storehouse (Grand CPO only)

Monthly allocation of Guinness products

RM150 credit to be used at the Guinness flagship outlet, Arthur’s Storehouse

VIP invites to selected Guinness events throughout the year

An exclusive birthday celebration worth RM888

What stood out wasn’t just their knowledge of the perfect pint of Guinness — it was their deep passion for the brand, their ability to recognise and celebrate quality, and the personal pride they took in every moment of the journey. That’s the spirit of Guinness, and it’s what we saw in our three CPOs. We’re excited to see how they’ll carry that torch forward and inspire others to appreciate and uphold the quality standard that Guinness is known for. Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager Joyce Lim.

What’s Next for the CPOs?

Over the next few months, drinkers can look forward to bar picks, pint tips, and maybe even a surprise appearance or two.

Whether it’s at a flagship outlet or your local favourite, these Guinness quality ambassadors will be on the lookout for perfectly poured pints — and helping others recognise one too.

If you see them at your favourite spot, it’s a sign that Guinness is being celebrated the right way — with care, passion, and attention to detail.

The journey may have crowned its winners, but for the rest of us, the Tilt Test continues.

This simple check lets every Guinness fan see if their pint meets the signature quality the brand is loved for: just tilt the glass gently.

If the foam stays in place without spilling, you know you’re holding a pint worthy of raising in celebration.

*Items associated with the role are subject to availability. Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers not to drink and drive.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.