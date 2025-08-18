Foodpanda Just Launched ‘pandasafe’ & It Might Change Malaysia’s Gig Economy Forever

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

foodpanda recently launched pandasafe, a comprehensive and long-term safety initiative designed to protect and empower delivery partners through a comprehensive, long-term safety ecosystem across the country.

This pioneering programme is the result of a strategic coalition with key public and private sector partners, including Allianz Malaysia, Hong Leong Bank, PERKESO, and Hong Leong Yamaha Motor.

The launch ceremony, held at foodpanda’s headquarters, was officiated by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who lauded the programme as a proactive step forward in supporting Malaysia’s growing gig economy workforce.

The safety of our delivery partners must be treated as a national priority. I applaud foodpanda and its partners for stepping up with a long-term, structured programme that goes beyond awareness. pandasafe sets a new benchmark for how companies can take responsibility in making our roads safer for gig workers. Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

More than just a campaign, pandasafe is a data-driven, multi-touchpoint safety ecosystem — combining education, technology, behavioural science, and financial literacy to build a long-term culture of road safety for delivery partners.

According to Tan Ming Luk, Managing Director of foodpanda Malaysia, pandasafe is a permanent commitment to rider wellbeing, it is not a one-off initiative.

Our delivery partners are the heart of foodpanda. Every safely completed order and every rider who gets home safely is a success. With pandasafe, we’re embedding safety into every aspect of our operations, every day. It’s not a seasonal campaign; it’s a permanent shift in how we operate. This is our commitment to our riders, their families, and the communities we serve. foodpanda Malaysia Managing Director Tan Ming Luk.

Under the pandasafe initiative, foodpanda will roll out a range of integrated safety measures, including:

Structured rider training programmes focused on safe riding techniques

Telematics tools to help riders monitor and improve their riding habits

Road safety modules and first aid training, with Allianz Malaysia providing First Response and CPR training, equipping riders with the knowledge to act swiftly in emergencies

Social protection, education, and P-Hailing Safety Induction training, conducted in collaboration with PERKESO, ensuring riders are protected and informed under Malaysia’s safety net framework

Defensive riding techniques and braking skills training, supported by Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, enhance rider control and road awareness

Financial literacy and financial safety programmes, led by Hong Leong Bank, to help riders manage their income, plan for the future, and achieve greater financial wellbeing

These components are designed to work in tandem, creating a holistic framework that not only reduces risk but also builds long-term well-being for riders across the country.

Safety is not just a policy — it’s a culture. And building that culture takes the right partnerships and the willingness to do things differently if it means ensuring our riders get home safely. That’s why this coalition matters. foodpanda Malaysia Managing Director Tan Ming Luk.

With pandasafe, foodpanda Malaysia is setting a bold new precedent, moving beyond awareness campaigns to a lasting culture of protection, empowerment, and accountability in the gig economy.

