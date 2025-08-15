Can You Escape The B40 Cycle? These Replies Show That If They Can, So Can You

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the cost of living ever rising and never going down, it’s normal to be always thinking of money and how to sustain a comfortable living.

Someone posed a question online, ‘’If one was born in a B40 family, how does one get out of it? How did you guys do it?’’

The replies to the questions showed that it’s possible to get out of the poverty cycle but it required lots of support, hardwork, and determination.

The top recommendation by those who escaped the B40 level was to take education seriously and to look for available scholarships. Education and qualifications may not guarantee a high-paying career but it’s a first step on the ladder upwards and helps open your mind to possibilities beyond your B40 upbringing.

3. Some talked about getting scholarships to study abroad, meeting new people, and working overseas to save money. pic.twitter.com/q4qibBcAPk — The Futurizts (@TheFuturizts) August 13, 2025

4. Others mentioned how PTPTN was a lifeline.



It helped their family to finance education without having to sell their land or gold. pic.twitter.com/GAugM1etXq — The Futurizts (@TheFuturizts) August 13, 2025

education is one of the key ways. It helps change your perspective and open your mind to possibilities beyond your b40 bring up. 2nd , it's opportunities. With modern world, education does not guarantee monetary success, but it creates strong and creative minds. — 🌸🐈 (@FlyKiteSmellAir) August 13, 2025

Some who came from the B40 bracket are now working in well-paying careers like general surgeons, lecturers, teachers, nurses, electrical technicians, and even in the customer service industry.

However, a user shared that it’s also important to have a supportive environment on top of good education. He shared that one of his parents was a drug addict. He surrounded himself with a better circle of friends at work and left the family home to restart life in a new environment.

Those who found success also advised others to work abroad if possible to earn and save more. The other alternative is to go into business. At the end of the day, what helps is to be eager to grab opportunities that come your way and make something out of it.

Hopefully, this post serves as inspiration and encouragement for those who are also looking to escape the B40 bracket.

READ MORE: Can You Budget With RM1,700? It’s Tough But Doable

2. Another recalled using Nescafe bottles as pelita (oil lamps), with their mother waking up early to sell kuih and send all five siblings to university.



They’re now nurses, lecturers, and technicians. pic.twitter.com/OQQHqtMlx7 — The Futurizts (@TheFuturizts) August 13, 2025

Came from a B40 family & my father was a drug addict. I broke free from poverty & the cycle through education. Surround myself w a better circle when started working. Moved out from the family house & started life w new environment. Education + right circle/mindset/ environment — Japanese.Wallpaper (@JapaneseWallpa2) August 13, 2025

5. One even said that she was born in an asnaf family where both her parents are OKU.



She earns 5-figure incomes today, all thanks to education and grabbing opportunities that came her way. pic.twitter.com/sPX3swUsOi — The Futurizts (@TheFuturizts) August 13, 2025

Have shit parents? No worries, get good results and survive on sponsorship. That's what I did. Zero support but I made it, got out of the house ASAP at 18ish. — Nyx (@nyxtako) August 13, 2025

Kat tempat aku ada 1 keluarga miskin, jauh lebih daif dari B40. Now keluarga tersebut M40 atau lebih. Dengan pelajaran, 6 daripada anak mereka merubah 100% kehidupan miskin mereka sekeluarga sebelum ini. Anak mereka peguam , 3 cikgu , nurse, Sorang pegawai polis — BOIKOT (@TikamLompa) August 14, 2025

obviously you need to strategize it well to maximise those opportunity. It never guarantee, but education is the key to achieve them — nabeel (@potatospriing) August 14, 2025

B40 single mom with 4 sons. Education was priority especially English and Maths. I did stpm bcs 2 of my brothers already in college. Didn’t get UPU, started FT work. 13 years working in customer service industry and currently earning T1 salary. My brothers doing the same as well — lost_frequenzy (@LostFrequenzy) August 13, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.