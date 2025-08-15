Can You Escape The B40 Cycle? These Replies Show That If They Can, So Can You

TRP
With the cost of living ever rising and never going down, it’s normal to be always thinking of money and how to sustain a comfortable living.

Someone posed a question online, ‘’If one was born in a B40 family, how does one get out of it? How did you guys do it?’’

The replies to the questions showed that it’s possible to get out of the poverty cycle but it required lots of support, hardwork, and determination.

The top recommendation by those who escaped the B40 level was to take education seriously and to look for available scholarships. Education and qualifications may not guarantee a high-paying career but it’s a first step on the ladder upwards and helps open your mind to possibilities beyond your B40 upbringing.

Some who came from the B40 bracket are now working in well-paying careers like general surgeons, lecturers, teachers, nurses, electrical technicians, and even in the customer service industry.

However, a user shared that it’s also important to have a supportive environment on top of good education. He shared that one of his parents was a drug addict. He surrounded himself with a better circle of friends at work and left the family home to restart life in a new environment.

Those who found success also advised others to work abroad if possible to earn and save more. The other alternative is to go into business. At the end of the day, what helps is to be eager to grab opportunities that come your way and make something out of it.

Hopefully, this post serves as inspiration and encouragement for those who are also looking to escape the B40 bracket.

