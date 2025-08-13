Purcotton Brings 100% Pure Cotton Comfort And Sustainability To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Premium cotton lifestyle brand Purcotton has officially launched in Malaysia, bringing its globally loved range of 100% cotton essentials to local consumers. The debut kicks off with a pop-up experience at 1 Utama Shopping Centre’s Oval Concourse (LG Floor) running from today until 17 August 2025.

Founded in 2009, Purcotton is built on the purity and comfort of 100% natural cotton. Derived from the words ‘Pure’ and ‘Cotton’, the brand is dedicated to creating everyday essentials that are naturally gentle on the skin and kind to the planet.

Backed by 34 years of medical expertise from its parent company, Winner Medical, Purcotton upholds stringent medical-grade manufacturing standards across its entire product range, which includes the world’s first and No.1 100% Cotton Tissue, as well as cotton wet wipes, feminine hygiene products, baby care, home care, and travel essentials.

“We are excited to bring Purcotton’s premium cotton lifestyle essentials to Malaysia, a market that values quality, comfort, and sustainability,” said Andie Liu Hua, Vice President of Purcotton.

“Our mission is to inspire Malaysians to embrace everyday products that are not only gentle on their skin but also kind to the environment. This is just the beginning of our journey here, and we look forward to growing alongside the community, with care and responsibility at the core of everything we do.”

Pure Cotton, Pure Comfort

Purcotton is built on the belief that what touches the skin should be safe, comfortable, and responsibly made. Cotton, a natural fibre that can be used directly without chemical processing, offers inherent softness, breathability, and lasting comfort — qualities that support everyday wellbeing. All Purcotton products are crafted using 100% top-grade, pure, and natural cotton that is hypoallergenic and free from harsh chemicals, making them suitable for all skin types, including babies and those with sensitive skin.

As a natural fibre, cotton thrives in arid soil, can be harvested annually, and naturally biodegrades. This makes it a renewable and environmentally friendly choice from source to shelf, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to safe, sustainable living.

Celebrating the Everyday Impact of Cotton — From Skin to Sustainability

Purcotton’s “Pure Cotton, Pure Comfort” pop-up at 1 Utama was officially launched with an exclusive panel session designed to spark education, expert dialogue, and real-world change.

Sharing insights into why cotton matters, the session brought together Consultant Dermatologist Dr. Kartini Farah Rahim, Sustainability Advocate and TV Host Melissa Tan, and Content Creator and Fashion Tastemaker Jestinna Kuan, who explored cotton’s impact on skincare, lifestyle wellness, and long-term sustainability.

At the heart of Purcotton’s Malaysia debut is The Cotton Commitment — an open invitation for Malaysians to make more mindful choices in everyday life. Whether it’s choosing 100% natural cotton over synthetic alternatives, embracing healthier, safer habits, or simply becoming more aware of the products we use — and what truly is natural and safe — every small step contributes to a bigger impact. Together, these conscious actions can help shape a future that’s gentler on our skin and kinder to the planet.

Experience Purcotton at 1 Utama

Running until 17 August at 1 Utama, the Purcotton pop-up invites visitors to discover the comfort of 100% pure cotton through interactive discovery zones, hands-on product trials, tote bag customisation, and a fun digital game. Guests can also learn about the benefits of pure cotton, redeem cotton seeds to grow at home, and take part in a Spend and Win activity for a chance to walk away with exclusive gifts.

Purcotton’s 100% cotton essentials are now available at selected retail partners in Malaysia, including Jaya Grocer, Guardian, myNews, Popular, and key mom-and-baby specialty stores. Shoppers can also find the full range online through Shopee and Lazada, making it easier than ever for Malaysians to make the switch to nature-based daily care.

Don’t miss your chance to explore Purcotton’s world of pure comfort—now at 1 Utama until 17 August. For more information on Purcotton, visit Purcotton’s Facebook here.

