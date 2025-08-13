August Antics: Enjoy Local Coffee Brands, Create Art, & Form New Connections This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The third week of August brings another round of interesting activities such as a coffee festival featuring local and international brands, a standup comedy featuring seasoned comedians, opportunities to create art, and making new connections.

Here are some picks to check out this weekend.

RIFFING | 14 Aug | Bar Roca | 8.30pm | RM50/pax

The interactive live stand-up comedy show features the sharpest and funniest acts in the city like Shamaine Othman, Fattah Azeem, and Riezman Radzlan. The lineup will be testing their new materials and riffing with the audience. Hosted by Rizal van Geyzel, the seasoned comics aren’t holding back on stage so expect to laugh out loud throughout the night. For tickets, head over to Cloudjoi here before it all runs out.

Good Coffee Festival | 15-17 Aug | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Check out the lineup of international and local coffee brands like 103 Coffee, Ari Roastery, Bean Hunter, JWC Coffee Roastery, and more at the Good Coffee Festival over the weekend. As always, remember to drink water in between if not you might develop a headache!

Food For Thought | 15-17 Aug | KL Gateway Mall | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Food for Thought is a group exhibition by Women Photgraphers Malaysia (WPM) at the Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival (KLPF). The collective body of work by talented photographers opens up internal dialogues on culture, identity, desire, loss, hope, and everything in between. There will be exciting panel discussions, talks, and sharing sessions with industry experts such as Annice Lyn, Suriyanita Sidek, Puan Sri Toh Ee Siew, and Grace Ho Pui Wan, as well.

Firefly Night Walk | 15-17 Aug | Bukit Kiara | Free public event

Instead of seeing fireflies from a boat, you can see them while on a night walk at Bukit Kiara. Friends of Bukit Kiara holds walks to see these fascinating ‘’lit’’ creatures. However, if you’re really passionate about learning all about fireflies, you can join the Citizen Scientist Programme. In this programme, participants are taught how to conduct firefly surveys with established scientific protocols and perform some data collection. Participants don’t need a science background to join. To sign up for small or public walks, click here. To sign up as a Citizen Scientist, please fill the Google Form here.

Nostalgia Merdeka | 15-17 Aug | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Get into the celebratory mood with retail therapy at the Nostalgia Merdeka market. Here, you can update your wardrobe with fashionable finds and amazing scents. There’ll be a wayang kulit performance, angklung and gamelan performances, dances, and other live performances to liven up the atmosphere.

Trash Weaving Workshop | 16 Aug | Sustain;ed KL | 10am-12.30pm | RM200/pax

Kelsey Merreck Wagner of Threads of Change is leading a one-day workshop of turning trash into art during a communal craft session. Presented by Think City and Warin Lab Comtemporary from Bangkok, the hands-on workshop encourages participants to explore the possibilities of reusing materials to make beautiful art. To register, please fill in the Google Form here.

Flower Arrangement Workshop | 16 Aug | Brew & Balance Yoga & Cafe | 3pm-5.30pm | Ticketed event

Petal Perfection is holding a flower arrangement workshop featuring the quiet glow of purple as it evokes elegance and spirituality. In this workshop, participants will be guided on the basics of Korean floral design, making it suitable for beginners and floral enthusiasts. The fee to make a floral basket is RM180 while the Tea Flower & Snacks cost RM330 for 2 pax (RM165/pax). To register, drop Petal Perfection a message on Instagram.

This Is For Real | 16 Aug | Geo Wine, Pavilion Elite KL | 6pm-10pm | Registration needed

Make new connections over wine this Saturday at Geo Wine Nation in Pavilion KL. To RSVP, contact +6017 2607212.

Poetry Slam | 17 Aug | Bartolo Bakehouse | 5.30pm | Free public event

It’s poetry night this Sunday at Bartolo Bakehouse! There might be some witty and funny poems that will surprise you or make you laugh. Got fresh lines of your own? Bring them along and share them with a live audience. The champion stands to win up to RM200. Entry is free but registration is required and can be done by filling the Google form here.

