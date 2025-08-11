The Career Pivot You Didn’t Know You Needed (Until Now)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After 16 years in banking—including a stint as Assistant Vice President managing mortgage ops in the northern region—Lim Wern Shern decided to do something most people wouldn’t dare: he left the corporate world to become an insurance agent.

Yup, you heard right.

In 2017, Wern Shern swapped KPIs and corporate targets for more human interaction. Less chasing quotas, more helping real people make real decisions. But don’t get it twisted—this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment leap. It was a calculated career pivot built on years of planning (and an actual Certified Financial Planner license he got way back in 2010).

“I didn’t see it as a risk,” Wern Shern says. “I saw it as an opportunity to expand my impact. My day-to-day was becoming monotonous, and I wanted to engage with clients in a more meaningful way.”

And engage he did. Just two months after joining AIA, he hit Million Dollar Round Table(MDRT) status (a global recognition for top-performing financial professionals)—the fastest to do so at the time. Clearly, Wern Shern didn’t come to play.

From Banker to People-Focused Problem Solver

(Credit: Lim Wern Shern)

Coming from a finance background, Wern Shern brought with him serious chops: financial literacy, data analysis, and the kind of relationship-building skills you can’t fake.

But more importantly, he understood what his clients wanted—real solutions, not sales talk.

“These are highly educated individuals. You can’t sell them concepts—you need facts. You need to be a solution provider, not a product pusher.”

That’s why he meets each client three to four times a year, discussing everything from medical protection to retirement planning.

“I don’t want to be just an advisor. I want to be the person they call before making any major financial decision—whether it’s buying a house or writing a will.”

Why AIA?

With zero background in insurance, Wern Shern did his homework before making the jump. AIA stood out for a few reasons: corporate solutions, mortgage integration, Private Retirement Scheme, and AIA Vitality, their propriety health and wellness programme.

He praises AIA’s digital-first infrastructure, including paperless processes, real-time dashboards, and remoteless submissions, which streamline operations and enhance client servicing.

“It’s efficient, client-friendly, and allows me to focus on building relationships rather than managing paperwork.”

Adding to that AIA’s continuous product innovation, estate planning workshops, soft skills training, and Customer 360 platform—and you’ve got a solid ecosystem for anyone serious about this line of work.

“AIA doesn’t just train you to sell—it trains you to serve.”

Leadership With Standards

(Credit: Lim Wern Shern)

Today, Wern Shern leads a team of nine—most of whom hold Registered Financial Planner (RFP) or Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certifications. And he doesn’t believe in shortcuts.

“I’m all about quality over quantity. I want people who are mentally prepared and committed to the profession.”

He’s also a strong supporter of the AIA Elite Academy, which gives new Life Planners the right tools, structure, and support to start strong.

“The starter bonuses allow them to build a solid foundation. The structured training enables them to focus on learning. It’s a future-proof programme that cultivates entrepreneurial leaders.”

Recognition That Actually Matters

Forget trophies. For Wern Shern, the most meaningful recognition is trust.

“When they share their financial data with me, when they call me before making life decisions—that’s when I know I’ve made a difference.”

He’s helped people sort out estate planning, will writing, even mortgages. Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about money—it’s about life.

Discipline > Motivation

(Credit: Lim Wern Shern)

If you’re thinking of making a similar move, here’s a reality check: you need discipline.

“The flexibility of being a Life Planner is great, but you can’t take it for granted. You need to stay focused and committed.”

As an AIA Double Millionaire Challenge achiever and consistent MDRT qualifier, Wern Shern’s results speak for themselves. But for him, success comes from reconnecting with your why—the reason you chose this path in the first place—and that’s what he constantly reminds his team to fall back on.

Thinking of a Career Pivot?

Wern Shern’s advice?

“Ask yourself how much you believe in the value of financial planning. What value will you bring to your clients? If you’re committed, AIA Elite Academy will give you everything you need to succeed.”

So if you’re ready to build a career with purpose, flexibility, and real impact—maybe it’s time to pivot too.

