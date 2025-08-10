Samsung’s New Foldables Land In Malaysia With Sweet Launch Deals – But You’ll Want That Extra Protection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung just dropped their Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 in Malaysia, and they’re throwing in some decent launch perks to sweeten the deal.

Until 31 August, early adopters can snag rebates and promotions worth up to RM2,209 – which isn’t pocket change.

The Z Fold7 starts at RM7,799 for the base 12GB + 256GB model, while the more pocket-friendly Z Flip7 begins at RM4,999.

There’s also a new Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starting at RM3,999 for those watching their wallets.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Samsung’s throwing in double storage upgrades (worth RM600), reservation vouchers (RM210), and enhanced trade-in deals (RM500).

CIMB cardholders get an extra RM400 off.

Do the math, and you’re looking at some real savings.

Hands-On Before You Buy

Samsung is running its “Live Space” experience tour from now until August 30 across major malls nationwide.

You can test these foldables before committing your hard-earned cash.

The tour hits all the major spots:

Central region : The Exchange TRX, 1 Utama, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, and more

: The Exchange TRX, 1 Utama, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, and more Northern region : Gurney Plaza, AEON Station 18, Sunway Carnival Mall, Taiping

: Gurney Plaza, AEON Station 18, Sunway Carnival Mall, Taiping Southern region : AEON Bukit Indah, Paradigm Mall Johor, Mahkota Parade

: AEON Bukit Indah, Paradigm Mall Johor, Mahkota Parade East Coast : East Coast Mall, AEON Kota Bharu

: East Coast Mall, AEON Kota Bharu East Malaysia: Plaza Merdeka, Suria Sabah, The Spring Kuching

Most sessions start at 2 pm, although some locations have different timings.

You can also check out the new Galaxy Watch8 series that launched alongside the foldables during these hands-on sessions.

The Reality Check

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features the new Armor FlexHinge, designed to be thinner and lighter while enduring up to 500,000 folds, significantly reducing creaks.

But here’s the thing about foldables – they’re still delicate beasts: these phones fold, bend, and flex in ways regular phones don’t, and that extra protection might save you from a costly repair bill down the road.

Samsung offers its Samsung Care+ warranty as an additional protection, and it’s worth considering, given the nature of these devices.

Some telcos also offer extended warranty options. For instance, CelcomDigi’s PhoneCARE device protection service provides options for swapping or replacing your device.

You will typically need to pay an additional fee, often referred to as an excess or deductible, before the repair or replacement is completed.

It’s worth comparing what different providers offer to find the coverage that suits your needs and budget.

The Perfect Time to Fold

If you’ve been eyeing a foldable, now may be the perfect time to make a purchase.

Aside from purchasing the devices outright, telco bundle offers an attractive alternative for those looking to upgrade their smartphones with added benefits.

Sign up for an eligible phone plan with certain telcos, such as CelcoDigi, for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 or Fold7 and receive a RM0 upfront payment, along with valuable freebies like the Watch8, while stocks last.

All in all, the launch deals are solid, the tech has matured, and Samsung’s finally nailed the software experience.

Just don’t skip that extra warranty – whether it’s Samsung Care+ or your telco’s extended protection plan – your future self will thank you.

READ MORE: The Phone That Unfolds Into A Tablet Just Got Impossibly Thin

READ MORE: The Sweet Spot: Samsung’s Latest Tablets Master The Art Of ‘Just Enough Luxury’

READ MORE: Samsung’s New Smart Ring Wants To Be Your Health Guardian Angel – And It’s Bringing Killer Deals

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.