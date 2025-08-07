Mydin Launches Misi Meow Prihatin To Help Stray Cats

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin, graciously officiated the launch of the ‘Misi Meow Prihatin’ programme in conjunction with World Cat Day celebrations at Mydin Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) and the animal welfare association PAWS collaborated in a corporate social responsibility programme which sees the placement of cat food banks at 27 Mydin hypermarket branches to encourage the public, especially Mydin customers, to contribute cat food.

Her Royal Highness also graciously launched Mydin’s range of cat food and health products under the SmartCat and SuperCat brands, specially designed to meet the needs of pet owners with affordable prices and assured quality. This launch marks the company’s commitment to expanding its house brand offerings into the pet care segment.

According to MYDIN’s Managing Director, Datuk Wira (Dr) Haji Ameer Ali Mydin, “This programme is being held for the first time and reflects MYDIN’s ongoing commitment to caring not only for the community but also for animals that are part of our families and communities.”

“Every individual, including corporate organisations, should help and show compassion towards all living beings, including pets like cats. Therefore, initiatives like this can engage the community, especially our customers, to contribute through the cat food banks provided at participating branches,” he added.

Through its Mydin Prihatin initiative, Mydin also donated RM10,000 worth of pet food and supplies to help ease the expenses of PAWS.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.