Zoo Negara Announces Its New KeeperKu Programme For Adults

Zoo Negara has finally announced what its KeeperKu-like programme for adult participants entails.

In a recent post, Zoo Negara shared the new CSR Green project is specially designed for corporate companies.

Similar to the KeeperKu programme, participants get to assist zookeepers in daily wildlife care such as carrying out enrichment activities, husbandry tasks, exhibit cleaning, and food preparation.

The programme is open to corporate groups with 30 participants or more.

Corporate groups that are interested in this new team building-like programme can contact Zoo Negara at csr@zoonegaramalaysia.my.

Yes…but, no, not like this?

While it was a nice initiative, it’s not exactly the news many interested individuals were looking forward to because they didn’t want to do it with their colleagues.

Some suggested Zoo Negara to open the programme to private individuals with several time slots but still keep the numbers to at least 30 pax per group.

Nevertheless, the new CSR Green project seems to be off on a good start with happy and excited participants on 2 August.

