Malaysia Airlines Showcases Signature Hospitality In “Time for Malaysia Airlines” Campaign

In a special iteration of its renowned “Time For” campaign – the signature global marketing initiative inviting travellers worldwide to embrace the joy of discovery and make 2025 a year of memorable journeys – Malaysia Airlines today unveiled “Time for Malaysia Airlines.” This new campaign specifically commemorates Malaysia’s 68th National Day, encouraging travellers to rediscover the thoughtful touches and full-service experience that define every journey with the national carrier.

The campaign runs from 7 to 26 August 2025, with an exclusive Enrich priority booking window from 5 to 6 August, for travel between 1 September 2025 and 31 May 2026. Travellers can enjoy all-in return fares starting from RM219 for Economy Class and RM699 for Business Class, covering a wide network of destinations including Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang and Tawau, as well as international cities such as Chiang Mai, Brisbane, Osaka, London and Paris.

Image: Malaysia Airlines

More than just a fare promotion, the campaign celebrates the airline’s signature Malaysian Hospitality, offering a journey that blends comfort, care and culinary excellence. Business Suite and Business Class guests are welcomed onboard with the MH Signature Drink, a refreshing fusion of guava, pineapple and sour plum, followed by gourmet meals through the Chef-on-Call service and the airline’s beloved grilled satay skewers, served warm with rich peanut sauce.

Economy Class passengers enjoy a seamless and value-packed experience with complimentary checked baggage starting from 20kg, while Business Class travellers receive up to 50kg. The airline also brings back its Best of Asia menu for a limited time, featuring the popular Nasi Hujan Panas set dish on selected flights until 31 August 2025 in celebration of the National Day season.

On the ground, Enrich Platinum members flying from KLIA Terminal 1 can savour a heritage-inspired menu at the Platinum Lounge, with highlights such as Rendang Ayam Daun Kunyit, Hong Kong-style Steamed Grouper Fillet, Asam Pedas Berempah Ikan Merah and Nasi Bukhari with Rendang Rusuk, served on a rotating All-Day Dining menu until 27 August 2025.

Families travelling with children can take advantage of the MH Junior Explorer programme, offering special kids’ meals, activity kits and priority check-in and boarding. Those seeking added comfort may opt for MHupgrade, which allows guests to bid for an upgrade to a higher cabin class.

Enrich members enjoy 5 percent off fares, while new members can register for free and begin earning Enrich Points immediately. Bookings made directly via the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app also unlock added perks including exclusive fares, child discounts, flexible booking options and seamless point earning and redemption.

Whether it is a short getaway or a long-haul escape, now is the perfect time to rediscover the service, comfort and warmth that come with flying Malaysia Airlines. For more information and to book, visit Malaysia Airlines’ official website here or the mobile app now.

