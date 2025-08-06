August Is Brewing With Fun: All About Caffeine, Creativity & Community!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The second week of August brings us all a range of activities and happenings to check out. There’s a pet fair for catwomen (and men), an album launch party, a coffee rave, a painting workshop, and retail therapy.

Here are some picks for the weekend out.

Purrever Healthy Fair | 7-10 August | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free pubic event

Calling all cat lovers! The Purrever Healthy Fair features a Cat Discovery Centre where pet owners get to chat with professional vets and breeders, get some ideas for cat-friendly home setups, and fun activities.

Millennial Mixtape Launch Party | 8 August | Jaotim | 9pm onwards | RM100/pax

Local band Tiga Soul is celebrating the launch of their first album featuring some of your favourite 2000s hits. To get tickets, head over to Jaotim’s official website here.

Perfume Making Workshop | 8-10 August | Shin Craft Studio, Cheras | Ticketed event

Make your own signature scent at Shin Craft Studio’s perfume making workshop this month. The workshop is a hands-on session on perfume blending, perfect to make it as a gift to yourself or for someone special. To book your slot, send Shin Craft Studio a DM on Instagram or WhatsApp.

Sip & Paint | 8-10 August | Art & Bonding | 8pm-11pm, 2pm-5pm | Ticketed event

Image: Art & Bonding/IG

Art & Bonding is holding Sip & Paint sessions for the whole month of August featuring different themes per day such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night, glow-in-the-dark painting, and cute cartoons. The ticket includes a free glass of wine or orange juice, free flow non-alcoholic beverage, and all art materials. To get an additional free bottle of wine, come in a group of five! Remember to register your place here.

Pesta Kita Fest | 8-10 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pesta Kita combines a fun market with a host of activities to enjoy and entertain guests. There’ll be traditional games to play, live performances to enjoy, and of course, retail therapy in every corner.

Pesta Kopi | 8-10 August | Semua House | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Get caffeinated at Pesta Kopi which is happening right in Semua House. It’s a chance to explore coffees and delicious pastries from brands like 103 Coffee, Slow Wood Coffee, Apex Nusantara, Jokopi, and Ghostbird Coffee all in one place. Remember to keep hydrated with water though!

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Pioneer Coffee Festival Returns to KL — Pesta Kopi Brews Up Its 8th Edition At Semua House

Healthy Coffee Party | 10 August | Argus Athletics, PJ | 9am-11am | Free public event

Image: KL Coffee Beats/IG

Looking for a coffee rave this weekend? KL Coffee Beats and Argus Athletics brings the Healthy Coffee Party to Merchant Square, PJ. There’ll be a live DJ set, coffees going around, tasty snacks, and fitness challenges to try. Just show up in your best gym outfits and get ready to party.

Royal Selangor Jazz Festival | 10 August | Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | 10am-11pm | RM150/pax

The Royal Selangor Jazz Festival returns with an epic day featuring 19 incredible bands, 4 stages, and 13 hours of nonstop groove. Expect soulful swing and funky beats to keep you tap tapping your toes throughout the day. There’s also a jazz film screening, music market, and artisan booths to check out. Remember to get your tickets here.

Zoo Camp | 23 August | Zoo Negara | 2D1N | RM150 pax

The registration for Zoo Camp is already open for the 23 August session. At the 2D1N Zoo Camp, attendees get to go on Night Walks to learn more about wildlife with the rangers, help out with some animal keeping duties, participate in animal feeding, and more. Attendees are awarded with a digital certificate at the end of the camp too. To register, head over to Ticket2U here.

