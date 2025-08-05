Michael Learns To Rock Is Back To Serenade Malaysia Again In November

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Michael Learns To Rock, the award-winning band from Denmark comprising frontman Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kåre Wanscher, will be returning to Malaysia by popular demand to perform a headlining arena show.

Organised by MMIC Entertainment Group and with JS Concert Productions as Promoter, Michael Learns To Rock Encore All The Hits in Malaysia is set to serenade the crowd at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on 9th November 2025 (Sunday), 6PM.

An enduring legacy since 1988, Michael Learns To Rock have touched the hearts of many generations across the globe with their everlasting classics.

Image: MMIC Entertainment Group

Songs like “Take Me To Your Heart”, “Paint My Love”, “25 Minutes”, “Sleeping Child” and “That’s Why (You Go Away)” keep fans coming back for more after all these decades, especially at crowd-thronging concerts wherever they go.

Even after nearing 1,000 shows, multiple gold and platinum status, over 11 million albums sold and 1.5 billion streams, the show goes on for Michael Learns To Rock, making them one of the longest-running bands in the world.

Having been performing in Malaysia for 30 years and counting, the band went from playing small gigs to huge arenas such as this upcoming one, once again cementing their place as a longtime favourite among local fans.

Tickets to Michael Learns To Rock Encore All The Hits in Malaysia are at the following prices, subject to RM4 processing fee:

MLTR ZONE: RM988

VIP: RM788

PS1: RM688

PS2: RM488

PS3: RM288

PS4: RM188

Image: MMIC Entertainment Group

Ticket pre-sales for Genting Rewards members begin 4th August,12pm through Resorts World Genting official website here while general sales start 8th August, 12pm via Etix, Resorts World Genting, and Trip.com.

Besides a ticket to the show, those in MLTR ZONE and VIP also stand a chance to join a photo session with the band.

20 lucky winners from each zone get to join a photo session in groups of five, while another 10 from MLTR ZONE are entitled to a solo session.

For more information and the latest updates, follow MMIC Entertainment Group on Facebook and Instagram, as well as JS Concert Productions on Facebook.

