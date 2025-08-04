This KL Mum Proves You CAN Have Both: A Thriving Career & Quality Family Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For years, Noor Hana lived a high-flying banker life. Big city, big targets, big cheques. But also: late nights, missed sunsets, and kids already asleep by the time she got home.

“I was earning a consistent five-figure salary,” she says. “But I never saw the sunrise or sunset. I’d work till 3AM.”

So, when her husband said, “You can’t have both—money and time,” most people would nod in defeat. Not Hana.

Now a top-performing AIA Life Planner (and proud mum of two!), she’s showing everyone you can have both—a career that pays well and time for your family.

From Banking To Life Planning: A Bold Pivot

After graduating from UM in 2010, Hana started out as a property valuer. It wasn’t exactly rolling-in-it money, so she pivoted into banking—mortgages, loans, credit cards, even insurance.

Over 11 years, she climbed the ladder. But the price of success was steep.

“The job paid well. But I couldn’t live the life I wanted,” she says.

Cue four years of gentle nudges from a friend at AIA. After some serious soul-searching—and two years convincing her husband—Hana finally made the leap in 2024. She joined AIA’s Elite Academy programme as an Elite Pro Life Planner. Within her first month, she was already outperforming her peers.

Work-Life Balance? She Nailed It

(Credit: Noor Hana)

One of the biggest changes was her schedule.

“I divide my day into three parts,” she says. “Work while the kids are at school. Family time after that. I’m strict about it.”

For the first time in years, she’s home during daylight. She gets to pick her kids up from school, cook during Ramadan, and actually enjoy Sundays instead of crashing from burnout.

“I could finally be present. And still do well at work.”

Why AIA? It Wasn’t Just Luck

Hana did her research before switching. What drew her in was AIA’s structured training system and the financial cushion of starter bonuses under the Elite Academy ​​that gave her the confidence to transition.

She found alignment with AIA’s inclusive and purpose-driven culture, which empowers Life Planners to build careers that reflect their values and lifestyles. For Hana, that meant being both a present mother and a high-performing professional.

“I wanted a strong foundation for a long-term career,” she says. “AIA’s ecosystem felt stable, and their training programme was unmatched.”

She was also drawn to how AIA promotes positive protection. “I love telling clients, ‘AIA wants you to be healthy’. I promote integrated benefits like the Health Wallet, which is especially powerful—it rewards clients for staying healthy and not claiming. It’s a win-win.”

It’s a fresh take on insurance that aligns with her own values—a take that resonates with AIA Vitality, their health and wellness programme that rewards healthy habits.

Tools That Make Life Easier (And Healthier)

With AIA’s digital tools—like Customer 360 and AI TalkBots—Hana is able to deliver seamless service and provide added value to her clients.

“These tools help me stay organised and responsive. From making appointments to tracking my client’s protection and claims online, being able to conduct my business anytime, anywhere, has been a game changer.”

And because these tools help her manage clients smoothly, she has more time to focus on what matters: building relationships, managing clients’ needs, and being present for her family.

The Real Talk: It’s Not Always Easy

(Credit: Noor Hana)

Despite the wins, including earning Supreme MDRT (a global industry accreditation) and 2nd Runner-Up at the Takaful Star Awards 2025, Hana’s honest about the grind.

“This year has had some challenges,” she admits. “I’m trying to maintain my performance, lead a team, and still be there for my family. It’s a lot.”

She’s actively pushing herself to repeat her MDRT success and build a team. She’s already recruited four new agents and is focused on developing them.

Her secret sauce? Mindset.

“I tell myself, if something doesn’t go my way, it’s because something better is coming.”

She’s also been pushing back against the usual stereotypes. “People said I’d slow down after marriage. Or pregnancy would affect my work. But I believe that being a mum doesn’t mean giving up your career.”

Her Advice For Other Mums Thinking Of Switching?

“This industry suits mums,” Hana says. “You get flexibility—but you have to be disciplined. I set myself an 8-hour workday and stick to it.”

Today, Hana earns enough to cover her commitments, but what drives her is freedom and fulfillment.

“I’m living proof that you can have both—a meaningful career and a happy family life.”

Thinking Of Making A Change?

If you’re a mum, mid-career switcher, or someone just looking for purpose and flexibility—AIA Elite Academy | Exclusive Programme for Life Planners | AIA Malaysia might be what you’re looking for.

With solid training, digital tools, and a supportive culture, you get the chance to build your business and live life on your terms.

No more choosing between family and career. With AIA, you really can have both.

