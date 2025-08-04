From Warm Soups To Utmost Rest: Royce PPC’s Confinement Care Helps The Whole Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Caring for a newborn baby, especially the first child in the family, can be daunting for any couple. This is part of the reason why confinement centers are increasingly popular because the comprehensive services provided allow mothers to recover while having her baby’s needs taken care of.

If you’re about to become a first time parent, Royce Postpartum and Postnatal Center (Royce PPC) can help you get started from the beginning to the end of your pregnancy and post-delivery journey.

A spacious room with a balcony garden access.

Royce PPC in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur draws inspiration from the Taiwan’s long-standing postpartum care industry. The industry in Taiwan has evolved since the 1980s and became officially governed by the Ministry of Health in 2010.

What sets Royce PPC apart is rooting its care philosophy in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which is comprised of weekly meal planning focused on detoxing, repairing, and strengthening the body after childbirth.

With a passion to help mother and baby, Royce PPC adopts a structured and professional approach with strict hygiene SOPS, comprehensive staff training, and fixed all-in packages to cover all the mother and child’s needs.

Large rooms and plenty of hangout opportunities

Royce PPC is a large bungalow lot with five spacious rooms, including a smaller extra. One of the rooms come with a beautiful balcony garden, perfect for mum to enjoy a little bit of the outdoors during the confinement period. There’s another room, known as the isolation room and nursery, where babies stay and are cared for.

Mothers staying at the centre also have the opportunity to mingle with each other at the hangout corner or by participating in various activities available during their stay.

Large spacious rooms for families.



Activities and parental support for all

The activities are focused on helping mothers relax and also get support and advice about caring for their newborns. Some activities include an essential oil workshop, personal enhancement classes, and an interaction class for new parents.

The essential oil workshop class gives mothers a chance to relax and have fun. The class focuses on what’s good for mothers such as learning which oils safely helps with stretch marks and making sure mothers are aware what’s not safe for the baby.

Meanwhile, the personal enhancement class such as a makeup workshop helps mothers feel good about themselves while they trade learned tips and tricks with each other.

A mum takes an opportunity to enjoy reading while staying in Royce PPC.

Additionally, Royce PPC offers interaction classes or sessions for new parents to come in and practice caring for their newborn babies.

Fathers, grandmothers, and maids are welcome to come in and practice changing diapers, caring for the baby, and more. The process also offers new fathers a support system, especially if they are overly worried about caring for their first child.

The other services available at Royce PPC to help mothers include one-to-one lactation support and massage, and manual pelvic realignment.

Healthy, nourishing food for mummies

Royce PPC serves mothers traditional Hakka meals, focusing on rejuvenation and healing. The food made and served from the in-house kitchen do not contain processed food and only natural ingredients to achieve this purpose. The center takes in mothers’ dietary wants and needs beforehand and adjusts accordingly.

Some of the delicious meals include:

1. Hakka Yellow Wine Chicken with Black Fungus

Hakka Yellow Wine Chicken with Black Fungus.

It’s a cherished traditional confinement delicacy which helps with postpartum recovery, improving circulation, and supporting lactation.

2. Papaya Milk Chicken Soup

Papaya Milk Chicken Soup.

The comforting soup helps with digestion, enhance milk production, and replenish energy.

3. Fuzhou Stewed Red Glutinous Rice Wine Chicken

Fuzhou Stewed Red Glutinous Rice Wine Chicken.

It’s a hearty heritage dish which promotes blood circulation, expel winds, enhances immunity and vitality, and strengthen the womb.

4. Black Vinegar Chicken

Black Vinegar Chicken.

This classic dish is rich in amino acids and minerals to replenish blood, support digestion, and strengthen bones.

5. Nine-Grid Puzzle Box

Nine-Grid Puzzle Box.

Part of meal planning include making the dining experience a visual feast for mummies. The curated box features iconic dishes from major Chinese ethnic groups, offering complete, balanced, and deeply nourishing meals for the recovering mother.

The menu changes from time-to-time but doesn’t sacrifice nutrition and taste.

Premium care for the queen of the family

Upon first registration, the center equips new parents with some baby care essentials, including new post-birth clothes like nursing bras for mothers. This helps takes away a new mother’s mental load in preparation to giving birth.

The care for mothers is enhanced by having curated, nourishing food delivered to hospitals, if requested by mothers as well.

Confinement stays usually lasts from 28 to 42 days, but it can also extend to 56 days. The packages at Royce PPC ranges from RM25,300 to RM40,000 due to its comprehensive service offerings.

Candice, a first-time mother, shared her satisfaction being cared for at Royce PPC. She loved that she received genuine support and felt heard, respected, and nurtured during a time she needed it most.

The meals, the guidance, the quiet moments of rest – it all reminded me that recovery doesn’t have to be done alone. I’ll always be grateful to Ms. Loh and her team for the way they helped me start this new chapter with strength and confidence. Candice, a satisfied first-time mother about her stay at Royce PPC.

Royce Postpartum and Postnatal Center

Address: Royce Postpartum and Postnatal Center, 42A, Lorong Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Contact number: 03-2011 7150

WhatsApp: +601116759943

Email: admin@royceppc.com

Website: Royce PPC

Facebook: Royce PPC

