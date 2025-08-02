Nevermore Academy Holds Open Day In Sunway Pyramid Before Wednesday S2 Premieres

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Nevermore Academy: Malaysia Campus is welcoming students at Sunway Pyramid from 1 to 17 August 2025.

Nevermore Academy: Malaysia Campus open day.

The Nevermore Academy Student Centre.

Misfits and outcasts of all kinds can find the Nevermore Academy Student Centre in LG2 Blue Concourse.

They’re all encouraged to present themselves for registration, after which they’ll receive their personalised Student ID and Report Card.

First things first, head over to Nightshade Library to pick up some reading material but try not to get lost in the shadows.

You might want to keep an eye out for Thing near here as it scurries about.

Once you survive the darkness, you are free to walk the school grounds and check out some delightfully frightening classes to get a taste of what it’s like studying in Nevermore.

Take your chance with a bit of grim gardening at Elemental Botany or try blowing up the lab like Uncle Fester at the Alchemy and Transmutation class.

Look for books in the dark inside Nightshade Library.

Alchemy & Transmutation class Elemental Botany

Over at Wednesday and Enid’s Dorm, you have to make sure everything is in its rightful place. Last but not least, remember to head out to the balcony to snap a photo with the iconic stained glass spiderweb window.

Before leaving, make sure your Report Card is all stamped and you just might stand a chance to redeem a mysterious prize (it’s limited quantities daily so it’s on a first come, first serve basis).

Remember, there’s always a place for you in Nevermore.

The balcony with the iconic stained glass spiderweb window.

Additionally, Thing will be touring around the city until 10 August. Look out for the Biggest Moving Thing truck aka the Thingmobile and wait for it to beckon you.

For timely updates on his whereabouts, follow @NetflixMY on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Wednesday Season 2 premieres in two parts on 6 August and 3 September on Netflix.

Biggest Moving Thing. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Thingmobile. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

