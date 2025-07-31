Korea’s Top Lifestyle Brand ‘’Bouquet Garni’’ Officially Debuts In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Korea’s leading lifestyle and body care brand, Bouquet Garni, has made its official Malaysian debut in Guardian stores nationwide!

Known for its luxurious, long-lasting fragrance and skin-nourishing formulations, Bouquet Garni introduced its flagship body wash collection in over 290 Guardian outlets in late May 2025.

Bouquet Garni’s fresh scent is due to its signature blend of moisturising botanicals and French-inspired fragrances. The sensorial experience from using its products has quickly made it a cult favourite in Korea.

The body wash line-up comes in four scents: White Musk, Cherry Blossom, Ylang Ylang, and Baby Powder.

Baby Powder Cherry Blossom

Each bottle of body wash is crafted with hydrating botanical extracts which helps keep skin feeling soft and delicately scented.

During the launch on 29 July, guests get to sample the various products and took part in a body scrub-making workshop using Bouquet Garni body wash.

If you’re not sure which scent to try, you can start with White Musk and Baby Powder, the top scents in Korea.

The scent of Bouquet Garni products are light and not overpowering to the nose, lending an air of perfumed elegance when used.

Bouquet Garni has partnered exclusively with Guardian Malaysia for distribution and brought in its bestselling body washes. Its body lotions, mists, scrubs, shampoos, and hair treatments will be available here soon.

White Musk Ylang Ylang

