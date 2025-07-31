City Hunter Is Back & He’s Dripping In Retro Cool

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki has officially been named the new global brand ambassador for King Seiko—Seiko’s flagship mechanical watch line known for its timeless design and high-precision craftsmanship.

If the name sounds familiar, you’ve probably seen Suzuki starring in the action-packed movie City Hunter on Netflix—a live-action Japanese adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo’s iconic manga series that also had an anime that was popular in the late ’80s.

In it, Suzuki plays a sharp-shooting, playboyish private eye out to clean up Tokyo’s criminal underworld.

Fun fact: Jackie Chan once played the same role in the 1993 City Hunter film, and if you’ve never seen it, you’re seriously missing out on one of the most awesome moments in action cinema history.

Just like the character he plays, Suzuki approaches his work with intensity and intention.

In an exclusive interview as the watch brand’s new ambassador, Suzuki reveals that when it comes to his work as an actor, he wasn’t out here chasing fame or legacy. Instead, he’s purely focused on the now in hopes of creating something timeless.

You must give everything you’ve got into what’s right in front of you right now. You know, your skills, passion, experience, ideas, I mean, everything you’ve got. And if you’re lucky, maybe one of your works will be loved for generations. Ryohei Suzuki.

That same philosophy of doing things with care, purpose, and presence resonates strongly with King Seiko’s approach to watchmaking, where craftsmanship is rooted in heritage, yet made for the now.

And Suzuki is no stranger to the brand. He actually owns two vintage King Seiko watches from the ’60s.

What I love about King Seiko is that the watches feel really modern, but I can still clearly see the DNA of the vintage King Seiko. Ryohei Suzuki.

His current go-to? The King Seiko VANAC SLA083.

With its bold, retro-futuristic look, it caught even Suzuki by surprise as it’s flashier than your typical King Seiko, but still rooted in quality and precision.

For me, watches are something that expresses your ‘philosophy’… So a watch like VANAC is perfect to make a statement about your philosophy, your mindset, and your way of living. Ryohei Suzuki.

Read More: King Seiko’s VANAC Is Back From The ’70s & Continues To Rule

Whether on screen or off, Suzuki definitely seems to know how to make a statement and how to serve a look.

Guess it’s time for me to “accidentally” add a King Seiko to cart…

Catch the exclusive interview with the actor below:

