Wednesday Season 2 Cast Gushes About Ireland, Costumes, & Bringing Beloved Characters To Life

Netflix’s gothic fantasy Wednesday is returning with Season 2 which will be split into two parts: Part 1 on 6 August 2025 and Part 2 on 3 September 2025.

In this second season, Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams, an antisocial teenager, who returns to Nevermore Academy with her younger brother, Pugsley Addams, in tow. However, this new schooling year brings a new set of challenges for her and her family.

Fred Armisen, Jenna Ortega, Joanna Lumley, and Tim Burton. Image: Netflix

The new season also introduces new characters such as Fred Armisen as the lovable Uncle Fester, Joanna Lumley as the formidable Grandmama Hester Frump, and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

TRP sat down with the cast during the global press conference to find out more about what the new season brings (and for some behind-the-scene stories!).

Showrunners and creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and director Tim Burton. Image: Netflix

Location, location, location

Unlike Season 1, Season 2 of Wednesday was shot in Ireland instead of Romania. While it’s always a risk to change filming locations as it might alter the look of the set, they managed to keep everything consistent. Creator/showrunner Al Gough shared that the good thing about the move was it helped expand the fictional world of Wednesday.

Lumley, who had filmed different projects in Ireland several times, loved filming there because ‘’there’s something in Ireland which is slightly otherworldly.’’

As a newcomer to the show, she said the setting, including the wardrobe, helped her embrace the whole feeling of Wednesday and getting into character as Wednesday’s maternal grandma.

Funnily, for Buscemi, he discovered how much Guinness he could drink in Ireland and quickly added he didn’t drink while shooting.

While filming in Ireland was a lovely experience, there were challenges as well. Ortega humorously shared how Ireland was so green until the Addams family looked alive. Burton admitted they had to take down the ‘’green’’ a notch to stay true to the story.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 203 of Wednesday. Image: Netflix

The magic behind makeup and wardrobe

The cast also praised the makeup and costuming department led by Colleen Atwood for the wonderful and detailed work that helped them assume their characters seamlessly. This is largely because Atwood is very familiar with Tim’s world.

Catherine Zeta-Jones who reprises her role as Morticia said working wih Atwood was a joy. She explained how Atwood knows how to incorporate fantastic and iconic elements in her costuming work which does wonders for characterization. She worked with Atwood to carefully maintain Morticia’s iconic look that fans knew by heart.

The collaboration paid off when Morticia’s lipstick shade in Season 1 unexpectedly went viral and she got so excited about it.

L to R: Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday. Image: Netflix

Luis Guzman, who plays Gomez, agreed they were in really good hands and pointed out how Atwood and her crew of costumers and tailors were geniuses.

It’s just really beautiful. It’s creative, it’s how everything just drapes on us and how good we look. Luis Guzman aka Gomez Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Lumley shared her character Hester has the most extraordinary hairstyle and she adored the svelte clothing paired with Doc Martens boots. She loved how the costumes and makeup helped bring a sense of faithfulness to these beloved characters.

Hearing the cast share about making the show and poke fun at each other truly showed it was passion project for them. Burton loved working the cast, saying they know their characters and yet they surprise him daily. He also loved seeing everyone, including the crew, getting excited to be on set.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay in episode 202 of Wednesday. Image: Netflix

All about weaponry

In Season 2 of Wednesday, it’s hinted that the audience will learn more secrets related to the Addams Family at Nevermore Academy. This likely means there’ll be more blood to spill.

The new season sees Wednesday and Morticia work with various weapons. Ortega said she had to learn how to use different weapons like a Swiss Army knife, swords, daggers, and axe, including her biggest weapon the cello.

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones is a trained dancer and singer with a background in musical theater so sword fighting with Ortega was a breeze. An interesting tidbit I unearthed online: She learned to sword fight in the film The Mask of Zorro (1998)!

Getting to know more about Hester Frump

Hester Frump is the mother of Morticia Addams and Ophelia Frump. She’s Gomez’s mother-in-law and the grandmother to Wednesday and Pugsley.

In the original run, Hester is described as a witch and is known as a great beauty among the Addams clan. However, her beauty is said to be only on the inside in her later years.

When it was announced that the iconic Joanna Lumley will play Hester Frump, fans could not contain their excitement!

Based on the trailer, Lumley’s Hester seems formidable and no-nonsense. It’s also clear that Wednesday is her favourite of all in the family.

Lumley described Hester as ghastly, vain, greedy, and grand. She explained that Hester loves Wednesday because she sees in her the kind of spirit and streak of bad and daringness that she doesn’t see in her daughter, Morticia.

Wednesday Part 1 will be streaming on Netflix on 6 August 2025. Ahead of Season 2, Netflix confirms that Wednesday Season 3 is a go!

The Addams Family. Image: Netflix

