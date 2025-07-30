Manulife Malaysia Champions A New Era Of Health Protection From Coverage To Care

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysians face rising health risks and costs, the need for stronger, more proactive health protection has never been clearer.

The Asia Care Survey 2024 conducted by Manulife highlights that 45% of Malaysians worry about cancer as a major future health risk. They also report a 29% perceived increase in healthcare costs, the second highest in Asia, and 71% say employer health benefits alone are not enough to protect their long-term wellbeing. Recent figures from the Department of Statistics Malaysia also show cancer is now the country’s fourth leading cause of death, a finding echoed by Cancer Research Malaysia predicting that incidence could double by 2040, with lifetime risk at 1 in 10 males and 1 in 9 females.

This is why health protection today must go beyond paying for emergencies. Manulife has taken a people-first holistic approach to health that includes prevention, early diagnosis, and long-term support. This commitment is reflected in Manulife’s growing range of health solutions, including Manulife Health Saver Enrich (MHSE) and Beyond Critical Cover, developed to support Malaysians at every stage of care and aims to help Malaysians live longer, healthier lives while easing the financial burden of serious illnesses.

Manulife Malaysia & Cancer Research Malaysia (CRMY) Media Meet Session Group Photo.

“At Manulife, we see health insurance as a partnership that empowers people to take control of their well-being. We’re making health protection simpler, more proactive, and better aligned with real-life needs,” said Vibha Coburn, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Malaysia.

This vision aligns closely with the mission of Cancer Research Malaysia (CRMY), which focuses on early prevention, timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and recovery.

Together, Manulife’s practical and flexible solutions and CRMY’s cutting-edge research address what truly matters: affordability, accessibility, and the freedom to protect families in an ever-changing world.

The Manulife Health Saver Enrich (MHSE) is a prime example of this new approach. As an award-winning solution, MHSE goes beyond standard hospitalisation coverage to support the full health journey, offering practical benefits such as coverage for essential vaccinations, mental wellness, and generous post-hospitalisation recovery support of up to 365 days. Importantly, MHSE also provides post-cancer follow-up care for up to five years after remission, helping monitor for recurrence and manage ongoing needs.

Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Malaysia Vishala Sivapalan, Science Advocate & Communicator of Cancer Research Malaysia

To encourage healthy living, MHSE rewards customers with a no-claims discount of up to 40% on insurance charges for every claim-free year. Families benefit from an annual limit of RM20 million, with the flexibility to cover a spouse and up to five children under a single policy, plus a special family discount for added affordability.

To help customers prepare for what they fear most, Manulife’s Beyond Critical Cover (BCC) series protects against 48 critical illnesses, including cancer, a major source of worry for many Malaysians. Its BCC Booster feature automatically increases coverage by 5% every year, helping policyholders keep up with medical inflation and rising treatment costs. With additional payouts for ICU admissions and long-term hospitalisation, BCC helps bridge financial gaps so families can focus on what matters most: recovery.

“MHSE and BCC are more than just insurance plans—they’re about helping Malaysians stay ahead of health risks. We support prevention, rewarding healthy habits, and ensuring families are protected across generations,” said Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Malaysia.

For more information about MHSE, BCC, and how Manulife is transforming health protection for you and your family, please visit the official website here.

(L-R) Andy Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Malaysia, Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Malaysia.

